‘Family Busca Pó’ heads traffic in ports and is in the sights of PF

The Federal Police are looking for the couple Karine de Oliveira Campos, 43, and Marcelo Mendes Ferreira, 39, known in police circles as the “Família Busca Pó”, responsible for sending tons of cocaine to Europe, via Brazilian ports, from 2018

Karine, also dubbed the “cocaine queen” in the Port of Santos (SP), is sentenced to 17 years and 2 months for international drug trafficking and Marcelo, to 15 years and two months. Husband and wife are accused of exporting 3.9 tons of the drug to European countries.

Sources linked to the PF said that the couple is linked to the former major of the PM of Mato Grosso do Sul, Sérgio Roberto de Carvalho, 63, Major Carvalho, called in Europe “Brazilian Escobar”. He is considered one of the biggest drug traffickers in the world and was arrested in Hungary on the 21st.

The report was unable to locate Karine and Marcelo’s lawyers, but will publish the version of the defenders of both as soon as there is a position.

Yesterday morning, the PF launched Operation Maritimum in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Bahia, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte, Ceará and Pará to dismantle a gang specialized in international cocaine trafficking.

According to the PF, the investigations began in 2021 and identified three of the biggest traffickers operating in Brazil. One of them is Major Carvalho. The sources guarantee that the other two are precisely Karine and Marcelo, both also wanted by Interpol, the International Police.

Woman leads the pack

In 2019, Karine was accused of leading a band specializing in cocaine shipments to Europe through ports in the Northeast, South and Southeast regions of Brazil. The drug was hidden in containers, amid legal cargo, and shipped to ports in Belgium, France, Holland, Italy, Spain and Portugal.

On at least six occasions, between January and December 2018, total shipments of 3.9 tons of cocaine reached their final destination. In Brazil, in 2019, 1.2 ton were seized in Itajaí (SC) and 1.3 ton in Guarujá (SP), in addition to US$ 7.2 million and R$ 2 million.

Federal agents arrived at Karine’s name during a seizure of 968 kg of cocaine and R$ 1 million in Guarujá. In a house where she was found apart from the drugs, the police located false documents with photos of her, used to launder money, according to the PF.

In addition to Karine and Marcelo, the PF identified three other members of the same nucleus during investigations of Operation Alba Virus. They had preventive detention decreed. Judge Roberto Lemos dos Santos Filho, of the 5th Federal Court of Santos sentenced the couple on September 23, 2020.

But on August 2, 2021, the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) replaced Karine’s preventive detention with house arrest because at the time she had two minor children: a 5-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy. She and her husband are still at large and the suspicion is that they are far from Brazil.

In operation Maritimum, yesterday, federal police seized four tons of cocaine in Areia Branca, Rio Grande do Norte, and at least one ton and a rifle in Guarujá.

The 2nd Criminal Court of the Federal Court of Rio Grande do Norte issued 46 preventive arrest warrants and 90 search and seizure warrants in the seven states. The blocking of R$ 169.6 million in the bank accounts of the investigated was also granted.

The name of Operação Maritimum is a reference to the way in which the criminal organization operates, which uses maritime transport, via Brazilian ports, to export cocaine to European countries.