Fans Approve of Brie Larson’s Superhero’s New Look

In July 2023, the sequel to one of the biggest hits of 2019 will hit theaters, captain marvel 2the next film from the powerful superhero played by Brie Larson.

In fact, it’s been a while since captain marvel 2 changed its title to “The Marvels“, this being just one of the novelties involving the new superhero film, which this time will be directed by Nia DaCosta (The Legend of Candyman).

As we also know, the sequel will give Brie Larson’s superheroine the support of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who promise to form a simply epic trio.

And speaking of Ms. Marvel, today came to the end of the superhero series on Disney +. Counting on six episodes, the last one, as expected, has a post-credits scene that connects to captain marvel 2.

In the scene, as Marvel confirmed on its website, Kamala Khan and Carol Danvers switch places, in this case with Carol coming to Earth and Kamala going to space. The reason won’t be revealed until the movie hits theaters in 2023, but fans are approving of Captain Marvel’s new look:

With a new haircut and a slightly shorter-sleeved uniform, the heroine’s new look was totally well-received by fans, who are hoping that this is indeed how we will see Carol in her sequel.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

the marvels is the official title of what we call captain marvel 2, still without official translation in Brazil and continuation of one of the billionaire films of Marvel Studios, was finally confirmed after months of silence. What is known so far is that the film will have the screenplay written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and will take place in the present day, after the events of Avengers: Endgame!

Director Nia Dacosta will helm the sequel. Obviously, Brie Larson will be back as Carol Danvers. As well as the return of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris, the Monica Rambeau of WandaVision. The US theatrical release date is set for July 28, 2023!

