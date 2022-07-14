Fê Paes Leme reveals that she betrayed her ex-boyfriend with Rogério Flausino







The affair took place during the wedding of Angélica and Luciano Huck, in 2004. Photo: Reproduction / Instagram: @fepaesleme and @rogeriolausinooficial

The conversations of the new podcast of the actresses Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank, the Who Can, Can, continue to yield. The guest of the last edition was the presenter Angélica and, at one point in the conversation, FePa revealed that she had an affair with the musician Rogério Flausino, lead singer of Jota Quest, during the presenter’s marriage to Luciano Huck, in 2004. detail, at the time, the actress was dating someone else.

“You talked about your 18 years of marriage. I got engaged, but I was the one who took the bouquet for your wedding! Angélica and Luciano Huck’s wedding stopped the country and among those 1,500 guests, I was in my 20s years, just arrived in Rio de Janeiro. I took it and a part of the bouquet went to Ju Knust. Soon after she (Juliana) lived with someone, she got married. And there’s another thing: I took the bouquet and Rogério Flausino in his marriage”, said Fernanda.

The revelation did not shock Angelica, who claimed to already know about the situation. “I didn’t want to say that, because I thought we couldn’t talk. You’re young. Rogério Flausino was singing at the wedding and had a dressing room, then they arrived and said: ‘You won’t believe it, FePa is taking Rogério Flausino in the middle of the dressing room’. And I said: ‘Jura?!’, in the middle of the wedding I already knew everything”, revealed the presenter.

FePa gave more details of the event and said that he was dating at the time, but that the relationship was not in the best moment. “I broke my videocast. I was dating, huh?! At the time of your wedding! I think it was almost over, but that’s it, everyone here must have been cuckold and everyone has already put a horn, people!” , he added.

Even in the face of so many revelations, the actress preferred to preserve the identity of her ex-boyfriend. She also took the moment to give a message to her fiance, Victor Sampaio. “No, here we talk everything. I only catch people at their peak. Baby, we’re engaged, but it’s in the past”, she concluded.