Federal government extends deadline for updating the Single Registry | Economy

For cadastral review (families that have not updated data for more than two years), the deadline for cadastral updating to avoid blocking Auxílio Brasil was postponed from July to October. The deadline for updating registration to avoid the cancellation of the Social Electricity Tariff was postponed from November to December of this year.

In the case of families who last updated CadÚnico in 2016 and 2017 and would have to update by this Friday (15), they will have until July 31 to do so.

In the case of families who have registration problems and would have until July 31 to update them, this deadline was extended until December 31.

In Salvador, for example, more than 6,000 people were summoned to carry out the registration update. They are part of the group that last updated their registration in 2016 and 2017. Now they have gained more time.

Amid the queues for re-registration of CadÚnico in Salvador, the federal government extends the deadline

The Ministry of Citizenship annually carries out a cadastral review of families benefiting from social programs. Families that have CadÚnico data with more than two years without updating are invited for this reassessment.

Families will be able to find out if they are on the cadastral review list through messages on receipts of payment of benefits or at city hall posts that take care of the Cadastro Único.

The cadastral update must be carried out in person, at the prefecture posts that take care of CadÚnico, and the government’s orientation is to schedule the service over the internet in advance.