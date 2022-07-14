Fernanda Paes Leme backs down and says she didn’t cheat on her boyfriend with Flausino

After saying that she cheated on a boyfriend with singer Rogério Flausino at the wedding of Angélica and Luciano Huck, Fernanda Paes Leme went back and said that, at the time, she was single.

The actress spoke about it for the first time yesterday, on her podcast with Giovanna Ewbank, “Quem Pode, Pod”, and corrected herself in a post on social media.

“I’m the crazy one who comes to deny myself… I reflected on being dating at the time of Angelica’s wedding and remembered that no, I wasn’t dating. I was single, talking about coming back or not. Fan or hater of myself ?”, he joked, sharing a snippet of the interview.

What Fe said on the podcast

On the podcast, Fernanda, Giovanna and Angélica recalled the presenter’s marriage to Luciano Huck, which took place in 2004.

“Angélica and Luciano Huck’s wedding stopped the country and among those 1500 guests, I was, in my early 20s, newly arrived in Rio de Janeiro. […] I took the bouquet and Rogério Flausino at your wedding,” said Fe.

Angelica then stated that she already knew about the situation. “I didn’t want to say that, because I thought we couldn’t talk. You’re young. Rogério Flausino was singing at the wedding and had a dressing room, then they arrived and said: ‘You won’t believe it, FePa is taking Rogério Flausino in the middle of the dressing room’. And I said: ‘Sure?!’, in the middle of the wedding I already knew everything”.

The conversation about the ceremony continued and Paes Leme said that, at the time, he was in a relationship that was not going very well. “I gave my videocast a scoop. I was dating, huh?! At the time of your wedding! I think it was almost over, but that’s it, everyone here must have been cuckold and everyone has already given a horn, people!” .

In the interview, Angélica also gave details of her former relationship with journalist César Filho: “He was much older. I was 15 years old and he was 28. Today that would be complicated. At 17 I lost my virginity. It was a long relationship. because of the lack of dating. He was a super boyfriend”, he said.