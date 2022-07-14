FGTS will distribute money and millions of Brazilians will be entitled

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

Law 13,446/2017 guarantees that workers who have an active or inactive account with the FGTS receive the fund’s earnings every year until August 31. Thus, this year, the amounts will be paid to citizens who had a balance available until December 31, 2021.

However, it is important to emphasize that the FGTS profit, in fact, is an accountability, because when the worker does not redeem the money, the Federal Government takes it as a form of loan to apply in public projects such as housing, infrastructure and sanitation works. basic.

The amount to be transferred is determined at annual meetings of the FGTS Board of Trustees, however, there is still no forecast of the amount for 2022.

In 2021, Caixa Econômica Federal released 96% of the fund’s profit, equivalent to BRL 8.12 billion. However, the calculation performed represented BRL 1.86 for every BRL 100 in the accounts linked to the benefit.

Who is entitled to FGTS profits?

As mentioned, FGTS profits go to registered workers who have active and inactive accounts in the fund. In addition, rural professionals, professional athletes, temporary professionals, seasonal workers and freelancers are also entitled.

Regarding payments, they must be automatically credited to accounts linked to Caixa Econômica Federal.

In this way, workers who do not have ties to the institution will have a digital social savings account automatically opened with the information available in the fund.

Despite this, the FGTS profit values ​​can be withdrawn only within the established rules, which are:

Retirement;

Dismissal without just cause;

Purchase of own property;

Dismissal due to company closure;

Termination for termination of a fixed-term contract;

Termination for mutual fault;

Workers aged 70 or over;

Workers or dependents of workers diagnosed with cancer.

