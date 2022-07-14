Fight between luxury Mercedes drivers ends badly; Look

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Fight between luxury Mercedes drivers ends badly; Look 2 Views

A video recorded in Norway shows the fury of a Mercedes B-Class driver against the driver of a Mercedes G-Wagon on a road. Everything was recorded from a car behind and also from the B-Class. After the two cars touch the road, the G-Wagon ends up rolling and overturning, with its occupants having to hurriedly get out of the vehicle.

The full video shows that the two cars were already touching before entering the road, with the B-Class driver hitting the G-Wagon at times, and even damaging her car a lot.

In the end, after the rollover, the Class B leaves and does not appear again, while the driver who recorded everything helps the occupants of the overturned vehicle.

At the end of the video, a text explains that the Class B driver was quickly caught by the police and arrested. The reason for the persecution would have been the fact that the occupants of the G-Wagon were anti-Islamic. Apparently, they were minutes earlier burning a copy of the Quran in an immigrant neighborhood to provoke a popular reaction.

Check out the incident:

Want to read more about the automotive world and talk to us about it? Join our Facebook group! A place for discussion, information and exchange of experiences among car lovers. You can also follow our coverage on Instagram of UOL Carros.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

C6 Bank launches loan with vehicle guarantee and low interest

The new C6 Bank loan is now available and releases up to 70% of the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved