Fight between luxury Mercedes drivers ends badly; Look

A video recorded in Norway shows the fury of a Mercedes B-Class driver against the driver of a Mercedes G-Wagon on a road. Everything was recorded from a car behind and also from the B-Class. After the two cars touch the road, the G-Wagon ends up rolling and overturning, with its occupants having to hurriedly get out of the vehicle.

The full video shows that the two cars were already touching before entering the road, with the B-Class driver hitting the G-Wagon at times, and even damaging her car a lot.

In the end, after the rollover, the Class B leaves and does not appear again, while the driver who recorded everything helps the occupants of the overturned vehicle.

At the end of the video, a text explains that the Class B driver was quickly caught by the police and arrested. The reason for the persecution would have been the fact that the occupants of the G-Wagon were anti-Islamic. Apparently, they were minutes earlier burning a copy of the Quran in an immigrant neighborhood to provoke a popular reaction.

Check out the incident:

