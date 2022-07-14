Fiocruz: number of cases of severe respiratory syndrome continues to rise | Health

Fabiano Rocha / Agência O Globo Queue for Covid-19 test

Data from the latest InfoGripe Fiocruz bulletin, released this Wednesday, reinforce the trend of increasing cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) in the country.

In the last four weeks, diagnoses of Covid-19 corresponded to 77.6% of positive cases for respiratory viruses. Also in relation to total deaths from respiratory viruses, the study points to the same propensity, 94.5% were due to the coronavirus. The analysis refers to Epidemiological Week (SE) 27, which runs from July 3 to 9.

The second leading cause of SARS is respiratory syncytial virus, responsible for 7.6% of cases, followed by influenza A (2.4%) and influenza B (0.1%). In deaths, this is repeated. After Covid-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) appears as the main cause of death in 1.4% of cases, followed by influenza A (1%) and influenza B (0.1%).

The increase in cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome was recorded in 23 states. Only the Federal District, Goiás, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo show signs of stability or decline in this period.

The analysis of the curves of each federative unit indicates a deceleration in the growth rhythm in the states of the Southeast, South and Center-West regions. With some states already indicating plateau formation in the short-term analysis. However, in the North and Northeast regions, there are signs of continued growth at a high pace.

According to researcher Marcelo Gomes, coordinator of InfoGripe, this scenario may be associated with the fact that the southern half of the country started this growth process earlier, still in April. In the northern half, this movement begins with greater clarity from the end of May and beginning of June.

“In Paraná and Rio Grande do Sul, there are signs of resumption of growth in children, contrasting with the plateau sign in adults, indicating that the scenario is still unstable and requires caution”, warns Gomes, in a statement.

age group

Data regarding laboratory results by age group continue to point to a wide predominance of Sars-CoV-2, especially in the adult population. Covid-19 also already corresponds to the majority of diagnoses in children up to four years old, replacing the respiratory syncytial virus.

The H3N2 (influenza A family virus) has no national prominence, but is present in different age groups in Rio Grande do Sul.