Flamengo and Wallace reach an agreement, and staff travels to negotiate with Udinese – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Flamengo continues to move in the ball market to further qualify the red-black squad. With the departure of Willian Arão, negotiated with Fenerbahçe (TUR) this Monday (11), the club intensifies its search for a replacement in the position. The main name is Wallace, who agreed with Fla and negotiates release with Udinese (ITA).

With the agreement on contractual details with Flamengo, only one agreement remains between Udinese and Fla. The request of the Italians, however, is above what Rubro-Negro intends to pay, which seeks a reduction in value. However, Wallace’s desire may weigh in on the decision, as the athlete has the will to return to Brazil. The information is from GE.

This Thursday (14), representatives of the 27-year-old midfielder travel to Italy to intensify negotiations with the Italians. The idea is to try to complete the transfer of the player in the next few days. It is worth noting that Udinese intends to recover the amount of 6 million euros invested in hiring Wallace, in 2019. The Brazilian’s contract runs until 2024.

In addition, Wallace is also an important part of the Italian club and, therefore, Udinese is not interested in releasing the athlete. Last season, the midfielder was featured in Italy and led several items among teammates, according to SofaScore data. The Brazilian was even the second player with the most tackles in the national championship.

While he doesn’t agree on the hiring of Wallace, Dorival Júnior continues to break his head to climb Flamengo. For this Wednesday’s game (13), against Atlético-MG, the coach will only have João Gomes and Thiago Maia available for the steering wheel vacancy. In addition to them, Diego appears as an option on the bench. The match for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil is scheduled for 21:30 (Brasília time), at Maracanã.