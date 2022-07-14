Flamengo eliminates Atlético-MG in the Copa do Brasil with goals from Arrascaeta

Pushed by almost 70,000 fans at Maracanã, Flamengo did what it needed to do against Atlético-MG. With two goals from Arrascaeta, Rubro-Negro won 2-0 tonight (13), and qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. As they had lost by 2 to 1, in Mineirão, the carioca team needs to win by two goals to stay alive, and that’s what they managed to do and without much suffering.

It is true that the first goal of the night came only in the 45th minute of the first half, but Atlético proved to be an opponent without strength to withstand the pressure created by Flamengo and the atmosphere at Maracanã, which was ‘a real hell’ for Atlético. While the crowd didn’t stop singing, Fla didn’t stop attacking, and it was like that until they got the second goal.

Faced with a groggy opponent on the field, Rubro-Negro knew how to calmly take the final minutes of the game. With one player less, and after the expulsion of Junior Alonso, Galo could not even fight for a goal that would take the decision of the vacancy to the penalty shootout.

Who did well: Arrascaeta

Author of the two goals, the Uruguayan played well and was consistent in the middle, in addition to performing in the attack.

Who was bad: Junior Alonso

Captain of Atlético-MG in the conquest of the 2021 Copa do Brasil, defender Junior Alonso had one of the most unfortunate journeys with the Galo shirt. He missed the move that led to Flamengo’s second goal and was sent off afterwards, taking away any chance of reaction.

Flamengo’s game: intense

Flamengo was intense in the initial stage, dictating the rhythm of the game and without giving space to Atlético-MG. Everton Ribeiro started inspired, making good plays on the right side with Rodinei. Meanwhile, the left side was underpowered. Rubro-Negro opened the scoring at the end of the first half, with Arrascaeta.

Flamengo kept the intensity in the second half, managed the result and got another goal, in the 18th minute. David Luiz left the field in pain and gave way to Fabrício Bruno. Soon after, Pedro felt it too, asked for a replacement and Marinho came in. After Alonso’s expulsion, Fla had superiority and secured the victory.

Atlético-MG’s game: cowardly posture

With the advantage of those who won the first game by 2 to 1, Atlético adopted a very defensive posture. Turco Mohamed’s team gave up attacking in the first stage and only changed their behavior in the second stage, after conceding the first goal from Arrascaeta. But the attempt to attack more was in vain, as Galo proved to be a team without offensive strength, so much so that goalkeeper Santos didn’t have to make a good save. For those defending the title of the Copa do Brasil, Atlético acted cowardly in the first half and harmless in the final stage.

Flamengo live

Confusion at the entrance

Several Flamengo fans managed to enter the Maracanã without tickets, as they broke through a protective barrier made at the entrance to the stadium.

Broken glass

Atlético-MG’s arrival at the stadium was also not smooth, as a stone was thrown towards the bus where the players and the coaching staff were, and it broke a window. Nobody was hurt.

‘Welcome to hell!’

With flares, banners, smoke and fireworks, the fans prepared a party for the team to enter the field. In the stands, the mosaic and the chants of: ‘Love is over, now this is going to turn to hell!

Delayed

Smoke caused by flares delayed the start of Flamengo vs Atlético-MG at Maracanã Image: MARCELO DE JESUS/MDJPHOTOS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Because of the party made by the red-blacks, the match started eight minutes late, as smoke filled the stadium.

Vidal in the crowd again

Look who showed up! Vidal is at Maracanã and went to the pitch to talk to his teammates. The Chilean was celebrated by the crowd. pic.twitter.com/aYYJnnTevn — Letícia Marques (@soyyleticia) July 14, 2022

The Chilean midfielder returned from Italy in time to honor Flamengo at Maracanã once again. After agreeing the termination with Internazionale, Vidal is free to sign with the Rio de Janeiro club and be announced as a reinforcement.

weather warmed up

After an intermediate foul for Flamengo, David Luiz and Hulk argued. The players gestured a lot and the referee arrived to separate. The defender’s charge hit the barrier and went out through the bottom line.

Pressure resulted in goal

Pedro got the better in a tackle with Allan and played just right for Arrascaeta. Recalling Libertadores in 2019, the Uruguayan took a cart and the ball was in the corner of goalkeeper Everson.

VAR and one more from Arrascaeta

The Uruguayan scored once again. In a free-kick, Thiago Maia deflected and shirt 14 appeared with a fish. The ball went in, but the move had to be reviewed by VAR to be validated.

complicated once and for all

Junior Alonso had to stop Flamengo’s counterattack, in the 32nd minute of the second half, and was yellowed. As he was already yellow for the foul he committed in the bid that led to Flamengo’s second goal, the Atlético defender received another card and was sent off, leaving Galo with one player less and needing a goal to take the dispute to penalties.

Prize draw

After eliminating Galo, Fla now awaits the draw that will be held by the CBF, next Tuesday (19), to find out who they will face in the next phase of the Copa do Brasil.

DATASHEET:

FLAMENGO 2 x 0 ATLÉTICO-MG

Competition: Copa do Brasil – Round of 16 return game

Place: Maracana, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Day: July 13, 2022, Wednesday

Time: 21:30 (Brasilia time)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/GO)

Assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa/GO) and Bruno Boschilia (Fifa/PR)

Var: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Yellow cards: Everton Ribeiro, João Gomes and Thiago Maia (FLA); Allan, Junior Alonso and Mariano (CAM)}

Red card: Junior Alonso (CAM)

goals: Arrascaeta (FLA), at 45 minutes of the first half and at 19′ of the second half

FLAMENGO: Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz (Fabrício Bruno), Léo Pereira, Filipe Luís, Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Arrascaeta (Diego Ribas), Everton Ribeiro (Victor Hugo), Gabi (Ayrton Lucas) and Pedro (Marinho). Technician: Dorival Junior

ATLETIC-MG: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan (Igor Rabello), Jair (Otávio), Zaracho (Vargas) and Nacho Fernández (Rubens); Ademir (Keno) and Hulk. Technician: Turkish Mohamed