“Flamengo fans, we know…”; Everson leaves clubbing aside and cites the ‘weight’ of the Nation at Maracanã

Flamengo changed the key in the season and is now evolving a lot. Dorival Junior managed to rescue the trust that was lost with Renato Gaúcho and especially Paulo Sousa. Mengão played very well against Atlético-MG, qualified and now wants to recover as soon as possible in the Brazilian Championship.

The Mais Querido fans put on a show at Maracanã and many put this victory on the Nation, who did everything inside the stadium to take the team to glory, as it happened. Flamengo is different from everything and everyone, especially when the fans buy the “fight”.

In the mixed zone, the goalkeeper Everson stopped to talk to the press and was asked by a reporter from Rádio Itatiaia, from Minas Gerais, if the atmosphere of the game hindered the athletics. The archer said no, but made a point of mentioning that everyone knows how big Flamengo’s fans are, even more so at Maracanã, which is a big stadium. This got a lot of attention.

“Normal environment. Great players like an environment like this, like we play at home, in favor of our fans… when it’s against, we know that Maracanã is a big stadium, Flamengo fans we know the size of it… so it was not the environment, it was more their team that managed to have more possession of the ball, they won the second ball a lot from our team and that ended up making it difficult for us (…)”, opined.

Atlético-MG did not even take a shot towards the goal and that was the main complaint of the fans. Mengão deserved to pass and now will wait in a draw who will be the opponent in the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil.