Flamengo X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago Sports Comments Off on Flamengo X Atltico-MG – Superesportes 0 Views

  • 15
    1 time

    New flamengo submission and Everson, attentive, defends one more!

  • 14
    1 time

    Carioca team does not take advantage of corner kick.

  • 13
    1 time

    EVERSON!!! Arrascaeta clears two markers in the area and ends; in the reflex, Galo’s goalkeeper stretches out to save the first goal of the match!

  • 12
    1 time

    One more foul, now in Verton Ribeiro, and the weather starts to heat up.

  • 11
    1 time

    Gabigol takes down Allan with a foul and the Atletico player is left in pain.

  • 10
    1 time

    Galo rotates the ball in midfield and tries to cool the hosts.

  • 9
    1 time

    Hardest foul by flamenguist Joo Gomes on Guilherme Arana.

  • 8
    1 time

    Copa do Brasil, in progress: Santos 0x0 Corinthians (going 0x4), Cear 1×0 Fortaleza (going 0x2).

  • 7
    1 time

    Flamengo starts the game with a lot of pressure against the Minas Gerais team.

  • 6
    1 time

    In a red-black attempt, Gabriel risks the entrance of the area and the goalkeeper takes it without problems.

  • 5
    1 time

    verton Ribeiro takes a corner from the right, but no one from Flamengo completes the goal.

  • 4
    1 time

    Partial tie qualifies Galo for the next phase with 2×1 on aggregate.

  • 3
    1 time

    FLA ON ATTACK! Pedro dominates in the chest in the area, amends a bicycle and misses the goal defended by Everson!

  • two
    1 time

    Lateral Rodinei escapes on the right and crosses in the area; defense arrives and heads off with Nathan Silva.

  • 1
    1 time

    First moves of the first stage and Flamengo exchange passes in defense.

  • 0
    1 time

    WORTH IT! Ball rolling for Flamengo x Atltico-MG for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

  • 0
    1 time

    A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.

  • 0
    1 time

    A lot of fan party with red and black smoke.

  • 0
    1 time

    Copa do Brasil, over: Gois 0x3 Atltico-GO (going 0x0); *in progress: Cear 1×0 Fortaleza (way 0x2).

  • 0
    1 time

    Final team adjustments before kickoff.

  • 0
    1 time

    Players lined up for the Brazilian National Anthem.

  • 0
    1 time

    Galo do Galo also attend the stadium in good numbers.

  • 0
    1 time

    ENTRY PROTOCOL! Teams on the field and the match will start at Maraca.

  • 0
    1 time

    I sing loudly to Flamengo fans in the stands.

  • 0
    1 time

    Classic soon in Rio de Janeiro worth a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil.

  • 0
    1 time

    In the season, Gabriel has already scored 20 goals and Hulk 23.

  • 0
    1 time

    Warming up on the pitch is over and the teams are getting ready in the locker rooms.

  • 0
    1 time

    Embezzlement in the Rooster: Dod.

  • 0
    1 time

    Embezzlement at Mengo: Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique.

  • 0
    1 time

    Follow here IN REAL TIME AND MINUTE TO MINUTE Flamengo x Galo for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. On the way, 2×1 to the mining club.

  • 0
    1 time

    Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll for the Copa do Brasil.

  • 0
    1 time

    Copa do Brasil, in progress: Gois 0x3 Atltico-GO (going 0x0), Cear 0x0 Fortaleza (going 0x2).

  • 0
    1 time

    CONFUSED! Atltico-MG bus had a broken window on arrival at the stadium.

  • 0
    1 time

    Right now we have about 22 degrees in Rio de Janeiro.

  • 0
    1 time

    Atltico: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Ademir and Hulk.

  • 0
    1 time

    Rubro-Negro is confirmed with Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Lo Pereira and Filipe Lus; Joo Gomes, Thiago Maia, Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro; Peter and Gabriel.

  • 0
    1 time

    Fla and Galo officially cast!

  • 0
    1 time

    Fans slowly arriving at Maracan.

  • 0
    1 time

    WHISTLE! Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA/GO) will be the referee of the match.

  • 0
    1 time

    Galo is the current champion of the Copa do Brasil.

  • 0
    1 time

    Flamengo needs to win by more than one goal difference to qualify; simple victory takes the decision to penalties.

  • 0
    1 time

    The Minas Gerais team won the first leg by 2×1 and plays today with an advantage.

  • 0
    1 time

    Good night, fans! Match day! Flamengo and Atltico-MG face each other for the return clash of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The ball rolls at 21:30 at the Maracan stadium.

    • About Abhishek Pratap

    Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

    Check Also

    Corinthians confirms squad for decision with Santos in the Copa do Brasil; see the team

    Corinthians is officially scheduled to seek a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa do …

    © 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved