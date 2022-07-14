Flamengo X Atltico-MG – Superesportes

15

1 time New flamengo submission and Everson, attentive, defends one more!

1 time Carioca team does not take advantage of corner kick.

1 time EVERSON!!! Arrascaeta clears two markers in the area and ends; in the reflex, Galo’s goalkeeper stretches out to save the first goal of the match!

1 time One more foul, now in Verton Ribeiro, and the weather starts to heat up.

1 time Gabigol takes down Allan with a foul and the Atletico player is left in pain.

1 time Galo rotates the ball in midfield and tries to cool the hosts.

1 time Hardest foul by flamenguist Joo Gomes on Guilherme Arana.

1 time Copa do Brasil, in progress: Santos 0x0 Corinthians (going 0x4), Cear 1×0 Fortaleza (going 0x2).

1 time Flamengo starts the game with a lot of pressure against the Minas Gerais team.

1 time In a red-black attempt, Gabriel risks the entrance of the area and the goalkeeper takes it without problems.

1 time verton Ribeiro takes a corner from the right, but no one from Flamengo completes the goal.

1 time Partial tie qualifies Galo for the next phase with 2×1 on aggregate.

1 time FLA ON ATTACK! Pedro dominates in the chest in the area, amends a bicycle and misses the goal defended by Everson!

1 time Lateral Rodinei escapes on the right and crosses in the area; defense arrives and heads off with Nathan Silva.

1 time First moves of the first stage and Flamengo exchange passes in defense.

1 time WORTH IT! Ball rolling for Flamengo x Atltico-MG for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

1 time A minute of silence for coronavirus victims in the country.

1 time A lot of fan party with red and black smoke.

1 time Copa do Brasil, over: Gois 0x3 Atltico-GO (going 0x0); *in progress: Cear 1×0 Fortaleza (way 0x2).

1 time Final team adjustments before kickoff.

1 time Players lined up for the Brazilian National Anthem.

1 time Galo do Galo also attend the stadium in good numbers.

1 time ENTRY PROTOCOL! Teams on the field and the match will start at Maraca.

1 time I sing loudly to Flamengo fans in the stands.

1 time Classic soon in Rio de Janeiro worth a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil.

1 time In the season, Gabriel has already scored 20 goals and Hulk 23.

1 time Warming up on the pitch is over and the teams are getting ready in the locker rooms.

1 time Embezzlement in the Rooster: Dod.

1 time Embezzlement at Mengo: Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique.

1 time Follow here IN REAL TIME AND MINUTE TO MINUTE Flamengo x Galo for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. On the way, 2×1 to the mining club.

1 time Everything is ready and in about 30 minutes the ball will roll for the Copa do Brasil.

1 time Copa do Brasil, in progress: Gois 0x3 Atltico-GO (going 0x0), Cear 0x0 Fortaleza (going 0x2).

1 time CONFUSED! Atltico-MG bus had a broken window on arrival at the stadium.

1 time Right now we have about 22 degrees in Rio de Janeiro.

1 time Atltico: Everson, Mariano, Nathan Silva, Junior Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho; Ademir and Hulk.

1 time Rubro-Negro is confirmed with Santos, Rodinei, David Luiz, Lo Pereira and Filipe Lus; Joo Gomes, Thiago Maia, Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro; Peter and Gabriel.

1 time Fla and Galo officially cast!

1 time Fans slowly arriving at Maracan.

1 time WHISTLE! Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA/GO) will be the referee of the match.

1 time Galo is the current champion of the Copa do Brasil.

1 time Flamengo needs to win by more than one goal difference to qualify; simple victory takes the decision to penalties.

1 time The Minas Gerais team won the first leg by 2×1 and plays today with an advantage.