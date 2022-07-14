Flora disguises herself as a nurse, turns off the machine that keeps Maíra breathing and kills journalist

In The favorite, Flora (Patricia Pillar) she will prove to be a very cold woman and will do anything not to be unmasked. In the next chapters, Maira (Juliana Paes) will find that the blonde killed Salvatore (Walmor Chagas) and not Donatela (Claudia Raia)who at this point will be arrested for the crime.

Flora, in turn, will not let Maíra denounce her, so she will order Dodi (Murilo Benício) to run over the journalist. But she will survive the accident, much to the antagonist’s dismay. Quickly, the bitch will hatch another plan to eliminate the journalist.

In subsequent scenes, Flora, disguised as a nurse, will sneak into the room and turn off the devices. Upon seeing Maíra dying, the viper will leave the place without arousing suspicion. Thus, the journalist will die tragically, leaving Zé Bob shocked.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.