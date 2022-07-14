Foreigner reveals Neymar’s invitation to visit Paris and shows conversation on cell phone | Sport



Foreigner reveals Neymar’s invitation to visit Paris and shows conversation on cell phone – Reproduction

Published 07/13/2022 19:02

A video has gone viral on social media involving Neymar and a foreign woman. In the video, the girl shows conversations with the attacker through social networks. The woman even claims that the Brazilian called her to travel to Paris in August.

The content was published on the profile ‘Stevey Pants’, a famous account of North American social networks. The woman showed the conversations she had with the PSG star in May this year. The channel’s presenter was in disbelief with the situation.

The video, which was published last Monday, has already surpassed more than 650,000 views. Currently, Neymar is dating the São Paulo influencer Bruna Biancardi, but in the last week, rumors of a breakup between the two have increased.

In the last days of vacation in Brazil before reintroducing himself to Paris Saint-Germain, Neymar appeared in a photo without an engagement ring with Bruna. The model, in turn, ‘disappeared’ from social networks and spent almost a week without publishing any content.