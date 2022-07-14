Former child actor appears unrecognizable after losing teeth to addiction | Gabriel Perline

reproduction Edward Furlong says he’s been sober for four years

Former child actor Edward Furlong, from Terminator 2, appeared in an unrecognizable video after having teeth destroyed by heroin and methamphetamine addiction. The star revealed that he has been sober for four years and that he managed to restore not only his looks, but also his self-esteem.

Edward revealed that he is getting his life back on track and that he wants his career soon. According to the actor, the addiction started with marijuana and alcohol, and then turned into cocaine, and that he didn’t have many people taking care of him. “I was let loose,” he said in an interview with the Daily Mail.

“When I was high, I had camaraderie with other people. Suddenly I felt like I was with people and I fit in somehow, that’s how it started,” he said. The actor confessed that he doesn’t believe he’s still alive: “I was shooting up loads and loads of heroin, methamphetamine, smoking DMT (the psychedelic Dimethyltryptamine) all the time. That’s how I was all the time. Amazing I’m still alive.”

Getting sober, he says, was the best thing he’s ever done and one that he’s now focusing on repairing the professional relationships he’s damaged with drugs. Edward claims he’s not hungover anymore and doesn’t wonder what he did the night before. “There are so many amazing things and reasons why I do this. I hope to stay that way,” he said.



*With the collaboration of Gabriela Ramos.

