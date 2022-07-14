Former councilor receives fourth preventive detention order, now for rape

Volp has been arrested since November (photo: Publicity/Uberlndia City Hall) Former Uberlndia councilor Pamela Volp received the fourth arrest warrant from the Justice Department, this time for a case of rape inside the penitentiary where she is being held. Investigated for exploiting sexual services of transvestites and transsexuals in the city of Tringulo Mineiro, she has been in prison since November 2021.

This time, according to the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG), the judgment of the 3rd Criminal Court accepted Volp’s request for preventive detention “as a way to guarantee public order and stop criminal repetition”.

The accusation this time by the former councilor of having joined two other prisoners to embarrass another detainee who practices lewd acts by means of a serious threat, which constitutes rape.

“In the decision rendered, the Court highlighted the seriousness of the crime, as well as the risk of criminal repetition on the part of the accused, who is already responsible for other serious crimes and insists on the world of crime”, said the statement from the MPMG in relation to the new decision of the justice.

Free Operation Pmela Volp was arrested by Operation Libertaswhich aimed to investigate crimes such as criminal association, sexual exploitation, maintenance of a prostitution house, theft, bodily harm, homicide, illegal constraint, threat, possession and possession of a firearm.

In the course of the last few months she was accused of other crimes such as attempted murders already inside the prison unit on account of a cigarette debt. She was also indicted for running a racketeering scheme in the prison’s LGBTQIA+ wing.