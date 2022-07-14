Fortaleza has 78% of being relegated in the Brasileirão

Qualified to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, even with yesterday’s defeat (13) against Ceará, Fortaleza is the lantern of the Brazilian Championship. Coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda has an almost impossible mission ahead of him: to keep Leão do Pici in the first division.

After 16 rounds and only 11 points added, a survey carried out by the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) shows that the northeastern club has a 78.3% chance of falling to Serie B. To stay alive in the competition, it needs to win at least 13 of the next 22 matches.

The coach’s bet to rebuild in the national tournament, after losing side Yago Pikachu to Shimizu S-Pulse, from Japan, is the arrival of reinforcements Lucas Sasha and Thiago Galhardo, who have not yet made their debut for the club.

“We have very important matches ahead where every point counts and we will have a match where we will have to defend as we defend today”, said the coach during a press conference, after yesterday’s match (13), against Ceará. Fortaleza faces Atlético-GO, which is also trying to leave the stick and has 17 points in the tournament. The match will take place at Antônio Accioly Stadium, on Sunday (17), at 6 pm.

“Fortaleza has been the protagonist of each competition. This happened at the beginning of the year, this happens in Libertadores and this is happening in the Copa do Brasil and this gives us strength to continue trying to achieve the goal, but also our goal in the Brazilian Championship is to be more”, he added about the possibility of being relegated.

Vojvoda thanks Pikachu

The side Yago Pikachu officially confirmed his departure from Fortaleza after Leão qualified for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, obtained yesterday (13), even after defeating Ceará, at Arena Castelão. About the departure of the side, who scored both goals in the first leg of the round of 16, the coach did not hide his admiration.

Yago Pikachu assumed the captaincy of Fortaleza in the match against Ceará, valid for the Copa do Brasil Image: LC MOREIRA/ESTADÃO CONTENTS

“We have to thank him for everything he has done for the team. I have to personally thank him for his commitment until the last minute of the last match. He is a professional, a great player and we wish him the best,” he said.

Hired by Tricolor in 2021, Yago Pikachu won two titles for Cearense, one of the Copa do Nordeste and was in the historic campaigns of the Copa do Brasil and the Brazilian Championship last year, in addition to the first dispute of the Copa Libertadores in the club’s history. Pikachu leaves the club after 94 matches and 29 goals scored.