Four of the seven benefits provided for in the PEC depend on regulation, says government | Economy

The regulation of a law consists of the publication, in a later act, of the details and rules for applying these benefits. There are laws that, already in the publication, define the deadline for this regulation.

The PEC, approved by the National Congress less than three months before the elections, is called by critics as “PEC Kamikaze” and “PEC do Eleitoral Stelionato” and by supporters, “PEC das Bondades”.

The text provides, among other points, for an increase in Auxílio Brasil from R$ 400 to R$ 600; expansion of the Gas Grant to the value of one cylinder; and the creation of a R$ 1 thousand “voucher” for truck drivers. All the benefits provided for in the PEC are valid for this year only.

According to Julio Alexandre, three of the seven benefits provided for in the PEC depend only on issuing a provisional measure (MP) releasing extraordinary credit.

MPs are edited by the federal government and have the force of law as soon as they are published in the “Official Gazette”.

What depends on regulation

According to the secretary of the Ministry of Economy, the benefits below need federal regulation:

Truckers: creation of a R$ 1 thousand “voucher” (estimated cost: R$ 5.4 billion);

Taxi drivers: benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022 (estimated cost: BRL 2 billion);

Seniors Transport: Compensation to states to meet the gratuity, already provided for by law, of free public transport for the elderly (estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion).

The federal regulation of these points is necessary, according to the Ministry of Economy, because they are new benefits. The need for regulation was already foreseen in the PEC.

In addition, the transfer of up to R$ 3.8 billion, through tax credits, to maintain the competitiveness of ethanol over gasoline depends on regulation by state laws.

According to Julio Alexandre, the following benefits depend only on the issue of MP by the government for real:

Brazil Aid: expansion from R$400 to R$600 per month (estimated cost: R$26 billion);

Gas Assistance: increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months (estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion);

increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months (estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion); Feeds Brazil: transfer of R$ 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations.