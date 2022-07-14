Furnas properties in RJ go up for auction for more than BRL 80 million

The largest lot corresponds to the part of the land of the state-owned company’s former headquarters and the minimum bid is R$ 75.4 million

LUCAS LACAZ RUIZ/ESTADÃO CONTENTS

Furnas is a subsidiary of Eletrobras, which last month went through a capitalization process that moved more than R$30 billion



real estate Furnas Electric Power Stations will be auctioned on the afternoon of this Wednesday, 13th, at the headquarters of B3stock exchange in Sao Paulo. Two real estate assets located in the Rio de Janeiro. The lots total about 10 thousand square meters and are located in the Botafogo neighborhood, a prime area in the South Zone of the state capital. The combined properties were valued at R$ 85.6 million.

The largest lot corresponds to part of the land of the state-owned company’s former headquarters and the minimum bid is R$ 75.4 million. The other lot, with a smaller area, refers to a shed with a minimum bid fixed at R$ 10.2 million. According to Furnas, the two lots are subject to real estate development and can be transformed into middle- and upper-class residential buildings and condominiums.

Furnas is a subsidiary of electrobras, which last month went through a capitalization process that moved more than R$ 30 billion. Recently, the entire board of the company resigned and a new board will be chosen in early August. The former president of Petrobras Ivan Monteiro is quoted to be the new chairman of the Board of Directors of the new Eletrobras.

*With information from reporter Rodrigo Viga