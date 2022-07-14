Gabriela Versiani reveals that she was hooked up with Bianca Andrade and recalls an unusual story with the businesswoman: “I was crazy jealous of her”; watch

Is the ship released? This Tuesday (12), Gabriela Versiani was the guest of “PodDarPrado”, a podcast by Gabi Prado, and assumed her admiration for Bianca Andrade. During a game of “take it, think or step”, the influencer revealed that the two have already kissed and gave the details of this story. The statement came days after they publicly flirted in a Boca Rosa post.

When Bianca’s name entered the circle, Versiani opened the game. “Beautiful. This one we already kissed. What a couple! Bianca is awesome, she has no condition”, she declared. The influencer also revealed how she was very jealous of her ex-girlfriend, DJ Bárbara Labres, with the ex-BBB. “My story with Bianca is funny because it all started with me being so jealous of her because of my ex. There was a time when we broke up and I think they stayed, I’m not sure.”he recalled.

According to Gabriela, affinity came with time and jealousy made room for great admiration. “I was crazy jealous because at the time I was young, I was too insecure about myself. I was in that crazy phase of feeling, very immature. I was madly jealous of her, maddened by her. Then, out of nowhere, we got close and, nowadays, I have an admiration and a love… What a woman!”she melted, who is also Kevinho’s ex.

Afterwards, Versiani and Prado talked about the criticism that Bianca receives for wanting to enjoy life, despite her history, her achievements and laudable positions. “She is a very admirable woman, very warrior and what I admire the most is her way, that’s it, she doesn’t care about living life. Because a lot of people are shy, especially when she is a super entrepreneur, super entrepreneur. She could choose to deny that side of her. And no, she is super true, she really lives everything, I admire people like that, free and light. I see myself in her a lot, she is a great inspiration.”declared the guest of the podcast. Watch in full below:

[Trecho sobre Bianca a partir de 1:39:27]

But is this interest reciprocated? Everything points to yes! Last week, Gkay used social media to vent about his “Farofa da Gkay” this year and demand an action from Boca Rosa. “Viih Tube, Álvaro and Rangel are dating, [Matheus] Mazzafera in Los Angeles… BOCA ROSA, THE FAROFA IS IN YOUR HANDS!”, she declared on Twitter.

viih tube, Álvaro, Rangel all dating, Mazzafera in LA, BOCA ROSA THE FAROFA IS IN YOUR HANDS — GKAY (@gessicakayane) July 4, 2022

In the sequence, Bianca spoke out and soon discarded the intention of “passing the squeegee”, even though she confessed to having her eye on someone specific. “Friend, by my calculations, I would only take one person from Farofa and, even so, I like it in secrecy, without a camera”, admitted the youtuber. It was then that Gabriela Versiani joined the conversation. “I was curious, okay, Bianca?”, said the brunette.

I was curious ta bianca 👀 — Gabriela Versiani (@gabiversiani) July 4, 2022

This was the opening needed for Boca Rosa to flirt with the beauty. Bianca then promised a special meeting, in case the two bump into each other at the next Farofa. “If you go, then there will definitely be two (people)”, assured Andrade. Jeez! So remember, huh? Look that: