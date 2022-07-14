Gio Ewbank reveals how many sexual partners he’s had in his life







Gio Ewbank opened up about intimate life Photo: Playback/Youtube

the podcast Who Can, Can, by Gio Ewbank and Fernanda Paes Leme, is making the entertainment fans party with lots of gossip. This time, Bruno Gagliasso’s wife decided to open the game about her own intimate life and gave away how many sexual partners she has had in her life.

“I stayed with a lot of people, I had little sex, I had sex with five people in my life”, said Gio Ewbank during the program alongside Angélica, guest of the week, and Fernanda Paes Leme.

The former Globo presenter was surprised by the information. “There’s something that now makes me sad,” she joked as she held her friend’s hand. Angelica even asked Gagliasso to give his wife a ‘night voucher’.

Ewbank, who has already been betrayed by her husband, stated that she regrets having always been faithful: “I would have had sex a lot more. With a boyfriend, who I lost my virginity to at 18, I dated until I was 20. After a year single and then I started dating Bruno and he never cheated. In that one year single, I gave it to five different people”.

Gagliasso’s infidelity was already the subject of the podcast premiere when the actor was the guest. The two have been married since 2010 and got to be apart for a while because of the betrayal. Excited, the two resumed making love on the stairs of the presenter’s brother’s building. However, the noise did not go unnoticed by the neighbors.

“We were excited, we didn’t see each other and love each other for two months. The truth is that we loved each other a lot, and the date was ‘man’, we went on the stairs to have sex. [vizinho] came out armed, a delegate, and heard a strange noise and found it confusing. We were on the top floor, in the engine room”, recalled the heartthrob.