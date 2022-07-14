Google CEO says employees should work “hungrier” otherwise… (Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Google employees may soon have to look for new jobs;

The tech giant’s top boss warned of “economic headwinds”;

Meta recently told managers to kick out laggards who are “crossing” and “failing”

Google employees may soon have to look for new jobs, as the tech giant’s top boss has warned of “economic headwinds” and encouraged workers to be “more enterprising” and fulfill their duties “hungrier”.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet, Google’s parent company, said on Wednesday he will slow the pace of hiring for the rest of the year, the latest company to make a move as decades-old inflation and the fallout from the Ukraine crisis put pressure on Business.

“We need to be more enterprising, working with greater urgency, sharper focus and hungrier than we show on sunnier days,” Pichai wrote in the email, obtained by the Wall Street Journal.

“In some cases, this means consolidating where investments overlap and streamlining processes. In other cases, this means pausing deployment and redeploying resources to higher priority areas.”

The announcement aligns the search giant Google’s parent company with other big tech companies, including Uber Technologies and Twitter, and comes a day after Microsoft said it would eliminate some positions.

Like all companies, we are not immune to economic headwinds,” Alphabet said in a regulatory filing. According to the company, hiring efforts will be focused on engineering and technical roles.

“Scarcity breeds clarity – this is something we’ve been saying since Google’s early days,” Pichai wrote.

“It’s what drives the focus and creativity that ultimately leads to better products that help people around the world.”

Pichai added: “This is the opportunity we have in front of us today, and I’m excited that we can get to the moment again.”

The executive’s warning to workers echoes Meta’s alleged criticism of its employees on Monday, in which Facebook’s parent company told managers to kick out laggards who are “crossing” and “failing” with the company as deals with slowing revenue growth and the growing threat of a recession.