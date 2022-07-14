Government cuts inflation forecast in 2022 and increases GDP high estimate to 2% | Economy

The Ministry of Economy reduced this Thursday (14) the inflation estimate for 2022. The new government expectation is that inflation will end the year with a high of 7.20%. The previous projection, released in May, was up 7.90%.

The information is contained in the Macrofiscal Bulletin, released by the Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy.

It was the first time this year that the government lowered its estimate for inflation. In March, the government raised the forecast from 4.7% to 6.55%. In May, it began to forecast a rise of 7.9%.

High interest rates and inflation weigh on retail slowdown in May

The drop coincides with the reduction of taxes levied on essential items, such as fuel and electricity, which have an important weight in the composition of the country’s official inflation, in addition to indirectly affecting the price of several products.

The reduction, however, was an offensive by the government and Congress to try to hold down prices in an election year. The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), considered the country’s official inflation, accumulates a high of 11.73% in the last 12 months ended in May, according to data from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

High inflation worries the government’s economic team, among other reasons, because it erodes the population’s purchasing power, harms consumption and leads to impoverishment.

Despite the drop in the forecast, the government’s projection for 2022 inflation is more than double the target set by the National Monetary Council (CMN). The inflation target is 3.5% and will be considered formally met if it remains between 2% and 5%.

For 2023, the Ministry of Economy’s projection for inflation rose from a high of 3.60% to 4.50%. For next year, the target was set at 3.25% and will be considered formally met if it stays between 1.75% and 4.75%.

As for the growth of the Brazilian economy this year, the Ministry of Economy decided to raise from 1.5% to 2% the projection of a high Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

GDP is the sum of all goods and services produced in the country and serves to measure the evolution of the economy.

In the first quarter of this year, the GDP grew 1%, in comparison with the immediately previous three months. Data on the second quarter will be released by the IBGE in September.