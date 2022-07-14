Government of Rio de Janeiro intends to harness the oil and gas industry for offshore wind and green hydrogen projects

Photo: Pixabay

The government of the state of Rio de Janeiro awaits national regulations regarding offshore wind energy and green hydrogen projects and intends to use its consolidated oil and gas industry to ensure competitiveness in this new segment.

The Secretary of Economic Development, Energy and International Relations of the government of Rio de Janeiro promoted on Thursday, (07/07), a meeting with oil companies that intend to invest in the field of offshore wind energy and hydrogen in the state. In this way, the state government expects a great relevance of the region in terms of projects in this new market and intends to take advantage of the oil and gas industry in Rio de Janeiro to boost the attraction of investors in the future.

Offshore wind energy and green hydrogen will be major markets for Rio de Janeiro in the future and the state government is preparing for the projects

The Brazilian energy market is preparing for a major breakthrough in the sector with offshore wind energy and green hydrogen projects in the coming years and the government of Rio intends to use its oil and gas industry to grow in the segment. Thus, the Rio de Janeiro authority is projecting an investment of around US$ 85 billion in the generation of energy on the high seas in the coming years.

For this, the state government intends to make its own regulations for projects of this type, but still awaits the national regulatory framework before announcing its specifications. Currently, the state is one of those with the most attractive infrastructure for green hydrogen and offshore wind energy projects. This happens because Rio has the infrastructure of highways, ports, gas pipelines and the proximity of major cargo centers, which would facilitate the installation of this type of enterprise.

Thus, the meeting of the State government’s Secretariat for Economic Development, Energy and International Relations with the companies BH2, BP, Equinor, Petrobras and TotalEnergies this week ensured even closer relations with the oil companies for projects in this segment.

The Secretariat presented studies on the potential for producing offshore wind energy and green hydrogen in the state and intends to attract companies to the region. According to government data, the state currently has nine offshore projects in the licensing phase at IBAMA, totaling 27.5 GW of power, but intends to expand these numbers.

Rio de Janeiro’s oil and gas industry is the state’s great differential for energy and green hydrogen projects

During the meeting with companies in the oil and gas industry, the State Government’s Secretariat for Economic Development, Energy and International Relations discussed the main impasses for these companies and, according to them, the need for safe regulation is the biggest issue today.

However, there is still a need to wait for the official national regulation, which is expected to be launched by the Federal Government later this year.

In addition, the companies highlighted the possibility of evaluating financing mechanisms and tax incentives and faster environmental licensing, as a way of facilitating the installation of these projects. In this way, the government of Rio will need to guarantee security and infrastructure to companies so that the offshore and hydrogen market can grow as expected.

Despite the demands, Rio’s undersecretary of Oil and Gas, Daniel Lamassa, trusts the consolidated oil and gas industry of Rio de Janeiro to guarantee the attraction of investments and highlights: “Rio has the great advantage of having an oil industry and an very strong ships. This will allow us to use specialized labor in the construction of support and logistics vessels, as well as allowing Petrobras, for example, to have offshore wind farms in its oil and gas concessions, and to be able to produce electricity for its platforms” .

