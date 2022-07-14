Government of RS confirms withdrawal of share offer and intends to sell 100% of Corsan

The state government announced, at a press conference this Wednesday morning, a restructuring of the privatization process of Companhia Riograndense de Saneamento (Corsan), from the note made by the State Audit Court (TCE-RS) last week. Instead of keeping 30% of the shares, after the initial public offering (IPO) at B3, as was the original proposal, the government proposes to get rid of all of them, through a process of selling the shares.

The format is the same used in the privatization of other state-owned companies, such as Sulgás and CEEE. Governor Ranolfo Vieira Júnior justified the decision by saying that the interpolation of an eventual appeal with the TCE-RS would further delay the process, considered fundamental for the capitalization of the state-owned company. “We would run the risk of not being able to carry out this business in the year 2022, and there would be damages to the State and to Rio Grande do Sul society,” he said at the press conference.

The decision was taken by the government on Tuesday night, the last day the government would have to forward the appeal. The governor’s speech was preceded by the publication of a new material fact by Corsan, also yesterday. The document states that the resource “would make the IPO unfeasible in the current market ‘window’” and reinforces that the process itself seeks to “make viable the investment plan that will bring enormous benefits to Rio Grande do Sul society”. The government’s intention is to complete the privatization at the end of the current year, in December.

Corsan intends to invest around R$ 13 billion by the year 2033, to meet the goals of the New Legal Framework for Sanitation. Last Thursday, the deputy counselor of the TCE-RS, Heloisa Tripoli Goulart Piccinini, had urgently requested that the government correct the economic-financial modeling of the privatization project, based on an analysis of the proposal made by the agency itself and by the Public Ministry of Accounts (MPC-RS).

Also in this Wednesday’s press conference, the director-president of the state-owned company, Roberto Correa Barbuti, said that the new privatization process allows “flexibility” in the negotiations. “With this, we open space to seek to maximize the company’s sales price. Throughout the process, we faced countless questions from all sides. But nothing has been identified in the sense that would lead to a standstill of the process,” he said.

See too

“Decision was already expected”, says union

The president of the Union of Workers in the Water Purification and Distribution Industries and in Sewage Services of RS (Sindiágua/RS), Arilson Wünsch, said that the decision was already expected. “At the same time, the government has not given up, and is playing for an auction, which is much worse for the population of Rio Grande do Sul, delivering the entirety of Corsan”, he criticized. He assesses that the process will be “very difficult to happen in this government without the adhesion of the municipalities”.

According to him, there are 74 contractual amendments from cities with Corsan that were signed in December 2021, outside the deadline for Corsan’s economic and financial proof, attested only three months later. This, according to the president, is contrary to the New Legal Framework for Sanitation and would cease to be valid. Another 201 municipalities in Rio Grande do Sul that did not adhere to the amendments could also terminate the contract with Corsan without payment of compensation, if the state company ceased to belong to the State. For Wünsch, there should be a “Corsan CPI”.





Regarding this and other demands of the union, which is protesting for a “public Corsan”, the Chief Secretary of the Civil House, Artur Lemos Júnior, said at the press conference that the dialogue channel has always been open. “We have to avoid repeating foundations and discussions that are already outdated in the discussion we had in the Legislative Assembly. When we present the company for privatization, it is in the sense of seeking what is effectively owed to the user. Public or private, what we seek is the efficiency of the service. And it’s not efficient. The state government is on the side of the municipalities to change this,” he said.