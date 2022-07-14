grain crisis generates meeting between the two countries

Ukraine and Russia began discussions with UN diplomats and Turkey on Wednesday (13) in Istanbul to try to end the blockade on grain exports through the Black Sea, which has soared prices and causes the risk of famine in many countries. .

Discussions between the four parties, the first including Russians and Ukrainians face-to-face since March 29, started at 2:15 pm (8:15 am GMT) and seek to establish safe corridors in the Black Sea, a Turkish official told AFP.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat and other cereals. About 20 million tons of grain are currently blocked in ports in the Odessa region by the presence of Russian warships and mines, laid by Kiev, to defend its coast.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El País, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was relatively confident in the positive outcome of this meeting.

“We are two steps away from reaching an agreement with Russia,” estimated Kuleba. “If they really want it, grain exports will start soon,” he added.

But Kuleba suspects that Russia is blocking these shipments to deprive Ukraine of resources: “You know that if we export, we will receive income from international markets and that will make us stronger,” he said.

Turkey, a NATO member and an ally on both sides in the conflict, says it has 20 merchant ships waiting in the Black Sea that can be quickly loaded with Ukrainian grain.

bombings in the south

The Istanbul meeting precedes one next week in Tehran between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of a tripartite summit with Iran on Syria.

Erdogan’s aim is to put Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the negotiating table, but for now the situation on the ground does not seem to allow for that.

Ukraine awaits a new Russian offensive in the Donetsk region, which is part of the Donbass, partly under the control of pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

The other province of the Donbass is Lugansk, which Russian forces claim is fully under their control.

The Russian army has not launched a major offensive since cracking down on the last strongholds of Ukrainian resistance in Lugansk earlier this month.

However, Russian bombings on Sunday in a residential building in Chasiv Yar, in the same region, left at least 45 dead, according to the latest Ukrainian security assessment.

In Bakhmut, another city in Donetsk, artillery fire was heard on Tuesday in the almost deserted center of the city.

“You can’t run away from war,” summarized Liubov Mokhaieva, a 60-year-old agronomist.

On the southern front, Ukraine said it hit Russian forces in Nova Kakhovka between Monday and Tuesday, killing 52 soldiers and destroying an ammunition depot.

The occupation authorities installed by Moscow denounced the attack as an “act of terrorism” in which houses were destroyed.

Also in the south, in Mykolaiv, a Russian attack toppled a building killing at least five civilians, said deputy head of the presidential administration, Kiril Tymoshenko.

US and EU aid

In the context of the war, the United States has accused Iran of sending “hundreds of drones” to Russia, a piece of information that Moscow declined to comment on Wednesday.

Iran reacted to those statements on Tuesday by saying that “there is no particular development” of technological cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Drones play a crucial role in the fighting between the Russian army and Ukrainian forces, detecting targets for artillery strikes, carrying out reconnaissance missions and launching attacks.

Washington announced on Tuesday that it would allocate an additional $1.7 billion in aid to Ukraine.

That brought total US aid to Ukraine since the start of the war to $4 billion.

In Brussels, finance ministers of European Union (EU) countries approved 1 billion euros for Ukraine, raising its contribution to Kiev to 2.2 billion euros since February 24, when Russia launched the invasion of Ukraine.