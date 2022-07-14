Gretchen exposes xenophobic comments from neighbors and threatens to go to the elderly police station – Entertainment

Singer Gretchen, 63, exposed some of the comments she has been receiving, on social media, from neighbors in the Jurunas neighborhood, where she lives, in Belém do Pará. Last Tuesday she threatened to sue fellow neighbors for psychological violence.

“You don’t belong here,” said one of the people. “Go back to your city,” wrote another. “Does she want attention? Go to the city hall of Belém. Because one of these days the people there spent three days in discussion to see if you could have the citizenship of Pará”, said another.

Gretchen said that the comments were xenophobic and replied: “I’m going to stay in Pará, I’m going to stay in Jurunas and the people who don’t like me, I’m sorry, the bothered ones to move, because I’m going to continue living in the same house, in the same place, in the same neighborhood”.

She commented that no one can take the title of citizen of Pará from her and that she is very proud of it: “I make a point of promoting this State to all parts of Brazil, because I am proud of the State I live in, proud of the neighborhood in which I live” .

In addition, Gretchen said that she pays taxes and lives wherever she wants: “One more thing I’ll make clear: for those who don’t know, I’m 63 years old, I’m considered an elderly woman, I fall within the rights of the Elderly Statute, So, if they continue to bother me and do things outside the law, I’ll have to go to the elderly police station and report the discomfort I’m suffering, the psychological violence I’m suffering”, he concluded.



