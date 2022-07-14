Guedes: Mundo demands Brazil’s position in the Ukrainian War – 07/13/2022 – Mercado

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said this Wednesday (13) that Brazil will grow more than the US and Europe at a time when the world is already facing the third world war – a reference to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine – and that international organizations to which Brazil is a member already demand a position from the country in defense of democracy.

Guedes made the statement at the ceremony to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the General Telecommunications Law, held at the Ministry of Communications.

“In Davos [Fórum Econômico de Davos], there are people saying that the third world war has already started”, said the minister. “It is a war of several dimensions, energy security, bioenergetics. We would already be facing biological warfare.”

Guedes stated that he “already feels a geopolitical dispute in the forums” in which Brazil participates.

“They ask if we are with the democracies or on the other side of the world [em referência à Rússia]. “Arrives in the Brics [grupo dos países em desenvolvimento] it’s the same thing. You cannot use the expression war, sanctions, there is already a shudder and Brazil is so blessed that people are vying for power without realizing that there may be a war going on outside.”

The minister recalled that the First World War (1914-1918) took place after a murder and that it was triggered after several countries began to adhere to this cause.

“It started like this, with a murder [o arquiduque Francisco Ferdinando, herdeiro do império austro-húngaro, foi morto em um atentado em Sarajevo], said Guedes. “Another six months, Serbia receives an ultimatum from Austria and the countries have coalesced [até resultar na guerra].”

The pressure surrounding Brazil is due to the positioning of President Jair Bolsonaro, who visited the President of Russia shortly before the invasion of Ukraine. He later praised the government of Vladimir Putin, without taking a stand against the war.

Guedes reaffirmed Brazil’s role in the post-pandemic and said that, unlike the US and Europe, which must face a recession ahead, Brazil is expected to grow.

“Let’s review the growth rate [do PIB] upwards and this is happening all the time”, said the minister. “Outside it will be the opposite movement. They say that the crisis in Europe will be much deeper than in the US.”

“Food is expensive. Energy is expensive. But in telecommunications, Brazil is at the forefront. Brazil is a digital power [em referência à chegada do 5G no país], energetic, agricultural. We have to be aware that we are a great nation and work to realize that wealth potential.”

The minister patted the government, in the presence of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, also present at the event promoted by the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria (PSD-RN).

“Our government has worked hard for that, we’ve faced tidal waves and gone through those waves.”

During the speech, the 5G auction was remembered by the Minister of the Civil House, Senator Ciro Nogueira, as a milestone for the government. Pix, a payment and transfer platform launched by the Central Bank, was also remembered as a measure by Bolsonaro by the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Daniella Marques.

Electoral legislation has vetoed any type of government promotion since July 2nd. It was for this reason that the government could not advertise with the launch of 5G in the federal capital on July 6th.

This Tuesday’s event served to mark Faria’s performance in conducting the auction. He gave up running in the elections to dedicate himself to the deployment of 5G.

The minister pushed as hard as he could to make the service debut before the barrier imposed by electoral legislation, but there were delays.

Guedes, who helped elect Bolsonaro with a privatization speech, did not mention the sale of Telebrás 25 years ago. This was the main reason that led the then government of President Fernando Henrique Cardoso to change the General Telecommunications Law in order to pave the way for the sale.

Guedes mentioned, however, the capitalization of Eletrobras to say that, unlike other countries in the world, he gave up grants in exchange for investments.

In the case of Eletrobras, it agreed to convert part of the funds obtained from the sale of shares in the state-owned energy company for the revitalization of the São Francisco River.

In 5G, the money will be used to massify 4G in all locations in the country, in addition to connecting schools in 5G, roads (in 4G) and the Amazon.