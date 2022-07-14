Guedes praises GDP growth forecast and says that crisis abroad ‘will be more acute than expected’

Ministry of Economy presented data and prospects for economic growth in 2022 and 2023, citing falling unemployment and good results in international trade

Minister participated in a press conference this Thursday, 14, to present a review of the growth of the Brazilian economy



The Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes stated that the Brazil should register economic growth and analyzed the situation of United States and gives Europe, projecting a bigger crisis than expected. The statements were made during a press conference held on the morning of this Thursday, 14th, in which the new forecasts of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) – considering inflation – for 2022 and 2023. At the event, the Ministry stated that GDP should present a better-than-expected result and revised the growth forecast in 2022 from 1.5% to 2%. For 2023, the growth forecast was maintained at 2.5%. The IPCA for 2022 also had a positive revision, showing a drop from 7.9% to 7.2%, motivated by recent results. For 2023, the forecast was for a growth of 4.5%.

Before presenting the results, Guedes made some observations about the revisions and about the world economic scenario, saying that he was right in his predictions about the crisis that would affect the countries. “As I had predicted, inflation is going up all over the world, they are having to review their growth downwards, as I told them in Davos and at the meetings of G20. They were going to spend the year reviewing it down and we were going to spend the year reviewing it up. Our expectation is being confirmed. Today it is quite clear that the crisis abroad will be much more acute than they expected”, said Guedes.

The minister also stated that other countries are already making downward growth revisions, that inflation continues to increase outside Brazil and that nations like the United States they are even talking about an economic recession in 2022. “When they talked about Brazil’s problems, they talked about not underestimating the performance of Brazilian democracy. We keep growing. We are revising our economic growth from 1.5% to 2% this year and there is already open talk of recession in the United States. Revisions are being made downwards and inflation continues to rise, both in Europe and the US,” he said.

At another point, Guedes praised the recent results of the Brazilian economy, citing the drop in the formal unemployment rate and the creation of 300,000 jobs in the last month. In addition, he also mentioned the good trade results, citing export records and agreements with other nations. “The job market remains strong. For the first time, 100 million Brazilians found opportunity and employment. The formal unemployment rate fell from 14.9% to 9.8% and continues to fall. We generated 300 thousand jobs and in the previous month we had generated 200 thousand jobs. The fundraising continues to break records, coming very strong. We continue with records of exports and imports, international agreements being made”, concluded the minister.

The minister also commented on the approval of the PEC of Goodness at Chamber of Deputies. The text injects R$ 41 billion for the expansion and creation of new social programs until the end of 2022. In his speech, Guedes criticized the opponents and said that the proposal is not “electoral”. “You have to choose: if people are starving and cooking with firewood, benefit programs are not electoral. If they are, there was no one starving and cooking firewood,” he said.