Harvard scientists manufacture human heart for the first time

That’s exactly what you read! Scientists at Harvard University have managed to create, from scratch, a human-like heart that mimics the heartbeat.

The good news came out in Science magazine. This is the first time this has happened and represents a major advance in organ transplants and production.

“This work is a major step forward in organ biofabrication and brings us closer to our ultimate goal of building a human heart for transplantation,” said Kevin Parker, a professor at SEAS (School of Engineering and Applied Sciences) and senior author on the paper.

Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death in the world. That’s because the heart, unlike other organs, cannot repair itself after an injury.

the manufacture

The researchers developed the heart using heart cells, with fibers that direct cell alignment and allow structures to be controlled by tissue engineering.

The authors of the study themselves say that the ultimate goal is to build a human heart for transplantation, from scratch.

Challenge

The biggest challenge in recreating the human heart was building the unique structures that form this organ, such as helical geometries, responsible for the twisting motion as the heart beats.

According to a 1969 study by Edward Sallin, former chairman of the Department of Biomathematics at the University of Alabama’s Birmingham School of Medicine, this movement is responsible for pumping blood in large volumes.

“Our goal was to build a model where we could test Sallin’s hypothesis and study the relative importance of the helical structure of the heart,” said John Zimmerman, a postdoctoral fellow at SEAS and co-first author of the paper.

Nanofiber production

And look how amazing. Scientists used a system much faster than 3D printing, the FRJS (Focused Rotary Jet Spinning) – Rotating Jet Spinning that produces nanofibers, in free translation.

For comparison, 3D printing each piece of collagen in the human heart would take more than 100 years. The FRJS gets the job done in one day.

The result? They got a heart that beats!

“Fortunately, Professor Sallin published a theoretical prediction over half a century ago and we were able to build a new fabrication platform that allowed us to test his hypothesis and address this age-old question,” concluded John.

Watch (video in English):

With information from Scienceblog