‘He shouted Bolsonaro myth and they attacked stone’, says shooter’s wife

The wife of Jorge Guaranho, the federal penal agent who killed the municipal guard and PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda, said in an interview with RPC, an affiliate of Globo, that the car she was in with her husband had been hit by “earth and stones” after a cry of “Bolsonaro myth” by Guaranho — who later returned to the scene and committed the murder.

According to her, who preferred not to be identified, the couple and their newborn son passed by the club with a song in reference to Bolsonaro, called “The myth arrived and Brazil woke up”, which would have stimulated a reaction from the participants of the celebration of Marcelo Arruda, who was celebrating his 50th birthday with the theme of the PT and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“He was with the music, and the people who were in the place, it was very quiet, they heard this music and thought it was bad. My husband went around and said ‘Bolsonaro mito’. The person inside picked up dirt and stones and threw in our car,” he said.

The woman also claims that, after the first discussions, she would have asked Marcelo to break up the fight because she was with her son in the car. After she and Jorge Guaranho left the scene for the first time, the policeman’s wife reportedly asked her husband not to return to the scene.

“I begged him, I told him not to come back, not to come back, I said I was shaking, very nervous about the situation,” she declared. Later, the husband would have said that Arruda and the guests “threatened” his family and that he would return to get satisfaction.

Life, that’s where I belong, they threatened my family. They threw rocks and dirt in my face, it could have hurt our son. I’ll at least go back there to take the satisfaction. They cannot do this. I didn’t do anything for anyone. Said Guaranho before returning to the party, according to his wife.

Guaranho’s wife denies that the crime was committed for “political motivation” – one of the police’s lines of investigation – because her husband did not know what was happening inside the party. According to her, the suspect of killing Arruda did not have access to security camera footage from the space. He would have gone to the place, according to the woman, because it would be routine for some associates to make rounds at night to prevent theft.

“What motivated him to go back there was this aggression, that he felt attacked, that he felt threatened, the family threatened. So, because he went back there, it has nothing to do with Lula, it has nothing to do with Bolsonaro. My family, my stepfather, my mother, they voted for Lula, you know? We know several people from other families, we do barbecue”, he added.

In the interview, the woman also defines her husband as a supporter of Bolsonaro, but not as a “fanatic”, although Guaranho uses social networks mainly to defend the president and the military for agendas of the president’s agenda, such as being against abortion and drugs, in addition to stating that weapons are synonymous with defense. In June 2021, he appears in a photo next to federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP). “Let’s strengthen the right,” he wrote in April of this year.

“He’s pro Bolsonaro yes, he supports it, he likes to be aware of all the political news, Twitter, he’s active like that on these issues, but he’s not a fanatic, he’s not a person like that. He was pro Bolsonaro, yes, But it’s not because you’re from the PT that he’s going to do something with you, understand? He was pro Bolsonaro and that was all, he was right, right, and it was the right-wing thinking he had, and what motivated he doesn’t have it. nothing to do with politics, understand?”

Marcelo Arruda died during his birthday party Image: Reproduction

Marcelo Arruda was taken to the hospital, but died as a result of shots fired by Jorge Guaranho. The federal criminal agent is hospitalized in serious condition in a hospital in Foz do Iguaçu (PR).

Videos and reports set up the crime scene

O UOL had access to the testimonies of witnesses and the police report, which detail the action based on reports and images from security cameras. The first video shows when the killer stops the vehicle in front of the association where Arruda was celebrating his birthday. The birthday boy appears in the scene, appears to be talking to Guaranho and goes back inside the party.

Then, the federal criminal policeman maneuvers the vehicle with the loud sound of a song alluding to Bolsonaro and seems to say something towards the people who participated in the party. Arruda returns and throws something towards the vehicle. According to reports, Guaranho reacted by showing the weapon.

According to the police record, the wife of the federal criminal officer was in the back seat of the vehicle with her 3-month-old daughter on her lap at that first moment. She would have asked her husband to stop teasing and leave.

The federal criminal police officer, who was not invited to the party, then leaves. But he returns about 20 minutes later to shoot. Now, the Civil Police wants to confirm this version in testimony and have more details of the case.

On Tuesday (12), the defense hired by Marcelo’s family asked for a “deep investigation” into the motivations that led the killer “to act brutally” and requested that the influence of third parties be verified in the crime.

On the same day, President Jair Bolsonaro made a video call with Marcelo’s family, said that “nothing justifies” the crime and invited the victim’s family to participate in a press conference.

After the online dialogue was released, Pamela Suellen Silva, widow of the municipal guard, told UOL columnist Chico Alves that she was taken by surprise to learn of the president’s conversation with Marcelo’s brothers. “Absurd, I didn’t know,” added the widow to the column.