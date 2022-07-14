Health Department confirms 26 more deaths from Covid in RS; moving averages are in stability | Rio Grande do Sul

The State Health Department (SES) notified this Wednesday (13) more 26 deaths by Covid-19 in Rio Grande do Sul. Thus, the state reaches 40,235 victims of the disease throughout the pandemic.

They were also informed 4,713 coronavirus casesexpanding the total to 2,589,893 known since March 2020.

The mortality rate is 353.6 victims per 100,000 inhabitants of the state. The case fatality rate, which is the number of deaths and the total number of known cases, is 1.6%.

Of the total infections, 27,917 (1%) are being monitored, that is, they are people with the coronavirus active in the body. Another 2,521,586 people (97.4%) have recovered from the disease.

THE moving average of deaths last week dropped to 15 deaths daily. However, compared to 14 days ago, when the average was 14 deaths, there was a variation of 5%, which is in the stability margin.

Moving average of deaths in RS Deaths, on average, in the last seven days Source: SES-RS, g1 RS and consortium of press vehicles

THE moving average of casesin turn, had virtually no variation and remains within the stability trend. This week, the indicator is 3,458 new cases per day and, in the week ended 14 days ago, the average was 3,467, just nine more.

Moving average of cases in RS Coronavirus cases, on average, in the last seven days Source: SES-RS, g1 and consortium of press vehicles

The SES bed monitoring system registers, until the afternoon of this Wednesday, 1,75 patients in 1,998 available intensive care spaces, both in the SUS and in the private network, the equivalent of 88% capacity. There was a drop, from one day to the next, of about 20 people or 1%.

Regarding hospitalizations for coronavirus or suspected disease, the state’s beds have 993 people, 170 adults and 19 children in ICU.

The regions of Porto Alegre, Cachoeira do Sul and Capão da Canoa are overcrowded in the public network. Pelotas and Santa Cruz do Sul, in private hospitals.

The coronavirus vaccinometer registers 9.7 million people with the first dose; 9.2 million with the second dose or single-dose vaccine; 5.4 million people with the booster dose, that is, three vaccines applied; and 1.3 million with four doses.

considering the 10,809,102 people over five years oldthose able to receive at least two applications or the single dose vaccinethe state had 85.68% of the vaccinated population (9,262,283 people). According to SES, 678,436 people had this stage delayed.

Between the 9,831,081 people over 12 years oldwho could receive the booster shot, 55% completed the vaccination schedule (5,409,921 people). The number of arrears in this phase was 2,715,204 people.