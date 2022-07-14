Health Department issues guidelines after first case of monkeypox in Salvador | Bahia

MONKEY POX: Understand transmission, symptoms and isolation protocol

According to the director of Health Surveillance, Andréa Salvador, despite the scenario requiring preventive care, the moment is not alarming, since the disease has low lethality. Of the cases that have occurred in the world so far, there is no record of deaths.

“The important thing right now is to avoid all kinds of panic. Preventive care must be observed, but it is good to point out that it is a condition with a low lethality indicator”, declares the manager.

1 of 1 Monkeypox is similar to smallpox that has since been eradicated, but less severe and less infectious — Photo: Science Photo Library Monkeypox is similar to smallpox that has since been eradicated, but less severe and less infectious — Photo: Science Photo Library

In the capital of Bahia, a 32-year-old man, resident of Salvador, presented the onset of symptoms on June 22. He was treated at a private hospital.

The same had symptoms that indicate the viral infection such as sudden high fever and skin lesions. Laboratory tests confirmed the case as positive for Monkeypox. The man remains in home isolation and is doing well.

In addition to this case, there are two others in the state, suspected of infection by Monkeypox, with no connection with the one already confirmed. The test results will be out in the next few days.

Monkeypox can be transmitted by contact with body fluids, respiratory secretions, skin or mucosal lesions of infected people.

There is also a risk of contamination through the use of contaminated materials, such as contaminated towels, bedding and household items and/or contact with animals infected with the virus.

The main symptoms observed in infected individuals are fever, headache, back or muscle pain, inflammation in the lymph nodes, skin lesions, which start on the face and spread throughout the body, mainly affecting the hands and feet.

The virus has an incubation period that can range from five to thirteen days. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms last for 16 to 21 days.

Although there is no specific treatment or vaccine for monkeypox, the WHO says that the human smallpox vaccine has been shown to be 85% effective in preventing cases of the disease. Recently, the United States, Germany and France announced that they will implement vaccination plans as a precaution.

Upon presenting the symptoms of the disease, the SMS orientation is for the patient to seek an urgency and emergency unit. Currently, the municipal network has 16 stations that operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, including holidays.

UPA San Antonio (Rome)

UPA San Martin

UPA Barrels

UPA Paripe

Periperi UPA

UPA Valeria

UPA Sprouts

UPA Parque São Cristóvão

Pirajá/Santo Inácio UPA

UPA Itapuã

PA Orlando Imbassahy (Peace District)

PA Alfredo Bureau (Marback)

PA Edson Teixeira (Pernambues)

PA Rodrigo Argolo (Tancredo Neves)

PA San Marcos

PA Maria Conceição Imbassahy (Pau Miúdo)

See more state news at g1 Bahia.

Watch videos from g1 and TV Bahia 💻