HGLG11 triples dividends in July and another 48 FIIs pay income this Thursday; ifix rises

This Thursday’s session (14th) begins with the largest dividend distribution battery scheduled for the month. Considering only the funds with the greatest liquidity on the Exchange, included in Ifix, 49 portfolios deposited income to shareholders today.

Dividends range from R$0.06 to R$3.30 per share, as is the case with CSHG Logística (HGLG11). The fund transfer – which distributed R$ 1.10 per share last month – represents a monthly return of 2%.

In the management report released this week, the fund recalls that the increase in dividends referring to the revenues obtained in June is extraordinary and is in line with the portfolio distribution policy.

“For the months of June and December, when there is eventually some non-recurring result, there is a higher yield in order to achieve something above the mandatory minimum distribution of 95% of profit on a cash basis”, explains the document.

Another highlight of the list of real estate funds that pay dividends today is Urca Prime Renda (URPR11). With a rate of return of 1.65% in the month, the fund currently distributes R$ 1.85 per share.

In June, Riza Akin (RZAK11) was responsible for the highest dividend yield (dividend yield ) of the month, with 1.82%.

Check out which are the other 47 real estate funds that distribute income this Thursday (14):

ticker Background Performance HGLG11 CSHG LOG BRL 3.30 URPR11 Urca Prime Income BRL 1.85 HCTR11 Hectare BRL 1.50 NCHB11 NCH ​​High Yield BRL 1.47 OUJP11 Ourinvest JPP BRL 1.47 DEVA11 Devant BRL 1.41 HGBS11 Hedge Brasil Shopping BRL 1.40 BTCR11 BTG Pactual Real Estate Credit BRL 1.25 HGCR11 CSHG Real Estate Receivables BRL 1.20 HGRU11 CSHG Urban Income BRL 1.20 FEXC11 BTG Pactual CRI Fund BRL 1.20 PLCR11 Plural Real Estate Receivables BRL 1.17 REC11 REC Receivables BRL 1.15 MFII11 Merit Development BRL 1.10 SADI11 Santander Real Estate Papers BRL 1.06 TRXF11 TRX Real Estate BRL 1.05 XPCI11 XP Real Estate Credit BRL 1.05 BBPO11 Progressive BB BRL 0.89 KNRI11 Kinea Real Estate Income BRL 0.84 BLMG11 Bluemacaw Logistics BRL 0.80 GALG11 Guardian Logistics BRL 0.80 HGRE11 CSHG Real Estate BRL 0.78 GTWR11 Green Towers BRL 0.74 MALL11 Malls Brasil Plural BRL 0.72 VILG11 Vinci Logistics BRL 0.71 KFOF11 Kinea FoF BRL 0.70 SARE11 Santander Income BRL 0.70 VISC11 Vinci Shopping Centers BRL 0.70 XPLG11 XP Log BRL 0.70 RBRL11 RBR Log BRL 0.70 HSLG11 HSI Logistics BRL 0.65 HGFF11 CSHG FoF BRL 0.62 BCFF11 BTG Pactual Fund of Funds BRL 0.60 HFOF11 Hedge Top FoF II BRL 0.60 RECT11 REC Real Estate Income BRL 0.50 TEPP11 Tellus Properties BRL 0.50 JSRE11 JS Real Estate BRL 0.49 BRCR11 BC FUND BRL 0.47 RBRP11 RBR Properties BRL 0.45 FIGS11 General Shopping BRL 0.40 XPPR11 XP Properties BRL 0.35 VINO11 Vinci Offices BRL 0.34 TORD11 EI Tordesillas BRL 0.17 VSLH11 Versailles Real Estate Receivables BRL 0.14 KISU11 KILIMA BRL 0.10 MXRF11 Maxi Income BRL 0.10 XPSF11 XP Selection BRL 0.07 VIFI11 Vinci Financial Instruments BRL 0.06

Source: InfoMoney. Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for funds.

ifix today

In this Thursday’s session (14), the IFIX – index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on B3 – operates in the positive field. At 11:11 am, the indicator registered an increase of 0.12%, at 2,776 points. Check out today’s highlights:

Biggest highs of this Thursday (14)

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RVBI11 VBI Reits Titles and Val. furniture 1.51 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs 1.35 PATL11 Homeland Logistics Logistics 1.3 XPPR11 XP Properties Others 1.24 RBRP11 RBR Properties Others 1.13

Biggest casualties of this Thursday (14):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) ALZR11 Alianza Trust Income Logistics -2.82 CARE11 Brazilian Graveyard and Death Care Others -two MORE11 More Real Estate Titles and Val. furniture -1.25 GALG11 Guardian Logistics Hybrid -0.74 VTLT11 Votorantim Logistica Logistics -0.66

Source: B3

Bresco’s new tenant; FII Hotel Maxinvest and RBR Crédito Imobiliário Estruturado will make offers and more matters

Check the latest information released by real estate funds in relevant facts:

Banco do Brasil signals return of two properties from FII BB Progressivo II (BBPO11)

The BB Progressivo II FII confirmed, this Thursday (14), that Banco do Brasil, the lessee of the portfolio, has signaled its intention not to renew the lease agreement for two properties it has with the fund.

According to the notice to the market, the spaces that can be returned are located on Rua Espírito Santo, in Belo Horizonte (MG) and Rua Bom Pastor, in São Paulo (SP).

In parallel, the management of BB Progressivo II continues to negotiate the renewal of contracts for four other properties, which expire in November 2022.

The discussion involves the units on Rua Líbero Badaró, in São Paulo (SP), Praça Tiradentes, in Curitiba (PR), Avenida Presidente Vargas, in Belém (PA) and Rua Tamoios, in Belo Horizonte (MG).

Focused on investing in Banco do Brasil bank branches, BB Progressivo II has a portfolio comprising 64 properties leased to the financial institution.

At the beginning of the month, the fund completed the revaluation of the fund’s properties, which showed a positive variation of 4.39%, according to a report by Consult Engenharia e Avaliação.

Bresco (BRCO11) has a new tenant in the interior of São Paulo and foresees an increase in dividends of up to R$ 0.02 per share

FII Bresco Logística signed, this Wednesday (13), a contract with Westrock Celulose, Papel e Embalagens for the lease of 14 thousand square meters of the property in Itupeva, in the interior of São Paulo.

According to the portfolio, the new contract represents 36.6% of the property’s gross leasable area (GLA). The area is currently leased by the company Coopercarga, which is expected to leave the site in the coming weeks.

The agreement with Westrock has a term of seven years, starting on September 1, 2022. The agreement provides for a six-month grace period – period without rental income. After the grace period, the agreement will increase the fund’s dividend distribution by approximately R$0.02 per share.

FII most recommended by analysts in July, Bresco Logística had already communicated last week that B2W Companhia Digital has decided to terminate the lease agreement it signed with the fund in May 2021.

RBR Structured Real Estate Credit (RBRY11) wants to raise up to BRL 249.9 million in a new issue

The FII RBR Crédito Imobiliário Estruturado approved, this Wednesday (13), the fifth issue of quotas of the fund, which plans to raise up to R$ 249.99 million with the offer.

The unit value of the new shares was set at R$ 104.96, without considering the distribution fee, which will still be fixed by the managers and communicated to the market.

At the opening of this Thursday’s session (14), the shares of RBR Crédito Imobiliário Estruturado were being negotiated at R$ 100.90, down 0.30%.

The fund’s shareholders will have preemptive rights in the offering, which has a ratio factor of 62%. According to the material fact, the right may be negotiated with other investors.

FII Hotel Maxinvest (HTMX11) launches offer to raise BRL 23 million

In a material fact released this Wednesday (13), the FII Hotel Maxinvest also announced the approval of a new issuance of the fund’s quotas, which intends to raise R$ 23 million.

The unit value of the new shares was fixed at R$93 and the distribution fee will be 0.36%, totaling a subscription price of R$93.36.

At the close of market this Wednesday (13), the shares of FII Hotel Maxinvest were traded at R$89.88, up 2.03%.

Shareholders with a position at the end of July 18 will have preemptive rights in the offer – the 15th in the portfolio -, which can be exercised between July 20 and August 1, 2022.

Currently, the FII Hotel Maxinvest portfolio comprises 449 hotel units spread across several regions of São Paulo (SP). As of April 2022, the occupancy rate was at 63%. The fund currently has a base of 22,348 shareholders.

Giro Imobiliário: Cyrela buys the old headquarters of Furnas; Influencer Carol Dias’s strategy to invest in FIIs

Cyrela (CYRE3) buys old Furnas headquarters for R$75.4 million in an auction without competition

Cyrela (CYRE3) won this Wednesday (13), at auction at B3, a property in the neighborhood of Botafogo, in Rio de Janeiro, owned by Furnas Centrais Elétricas (Eletrobras Furnas). With an area of ​​over 9,000 square meters, the site is part of the former headquarters building of Furnas.

The purchased lot comprises the parking lot and the buildings that housed the Furnas System Operation Center, printing shop and training center.

The spaces are part of the portfolio of more than 200 Furnas real estate assets that make up the Real Estate Structuring project developed with the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), in partnership with the Eletriza consortium of consultants (Patinvest, Apsis, Tauil & Checker Advogados, Cix Capital, Alvarez &).

The remainder of the properties in the portfolio will be transferred to a real estate investment fund, to be structured exclusively for this purpose by BNDES, for further development and sale.

Dividends of BRL 8,000 per month with FIIs: learn about influencer Carol Dias’s strategy for investing

From assistant stage of the extinct program Panic on TV to the world of investments, Carol Dias’ professional life has undergone a major transformation in the last ten years. For now, today’s digital influencer has nothing to complain about. In addition to success on social media, the former model has also reaped rewards as an investor. Just from dividends from real estate funds, she receives monthly almost R$ 8 thousand reais.

With almost seven million followers – 6.6 million on Instagram alone – Carol was the guest of this Tuesday’s edition (13) of League of FIIswhich has a presentation by Maria Fernanda Violatti, analyst at XP, Thiago Otuki, economist at Clube FII, and Wellington Carvalho, reporter at InfoMoney.

in the best style skin in the game – who risks her own skin –, the influencer told details of her trajectory as an investor and the relationship she has with real estate funds, which can also be checked on social networks.

In this month of JUNE I received from my real estate funds: HGLG11: BRL 2,805.00

DEVA11: BRL 1,360.00

MXRF11: BRL 990.00

XPLG11: BRL 828.00

KNRI11: BRL 602.00

XPML11: BRL 590.00

HFOF11: BRL 450.00

VRTA11: BRL 290 The more shares of FIIs + income = Financial Freedom! Want to learn? — CAROL DIAS (@Riquezaemdias) July 1, 2022

“Real estate is for passive income”, remembers Carol. “Almost R$8,000 is a handsome salary, especially if we compare it to the reality of most Brazilians”, says the financial educator, who is also a financial educator about the gains with FIIs, a product that offers investors extra monthly income exempt from income tax. .

