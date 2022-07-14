Honda CR-V 2023 gets a new look and more interior space

The sixth generation of the Honda CR-V, one of the best-selling SUVs in North America, is arriving with a revamped design, a more spacious cabin and new features.

From the start, the new model has grown in measurements, with a wheelbase about 40 mm longer, an increase of almost 70 mm in overall length and 10 mm in width. According to the Japanese automaker, the changes, although small, result in more comfort for passengers in the rear seat.

New Honda CR-V 2023. Image: Engine 1/Reproduction

In the two available engines – the 1.5-liter turbo hybrid and the 2.0-liter gasoline-powered one – the changes were less noticeable. With adjustments in the torque curve and automatic transmission to reduce noise and vibration, highlighted the portal Car And Driver. Something that was one of the complaints of the owners.

The hybrid model’s peak power also dropped from 212 hp to 204 hp. The novelty is that the version gained certification to tow about 450 kg of cargo, something that the “old” CR-V did not have.

The CR-V Sport and Sport Touring, sold only as hybrids, also received appearance changes, such as black wheels and unique front and rear grilles.

The CR-V Sport and Sport Touring will have different wheels and grilles than the other models. Image: Engine 1/Reproduction

Front-wheel drive is standard, with all-wheel drive offered as an option on all but the Sport Touring, which is already AWD. Meanwhile, the interior features a similar design to the new HR-V and Civic. With a 7.0-inch touchscreen on the EX and Sport models (the EX-L and Sport Touring will have a larger 9.0-inch screen).

Interior of the Honda CR-V 2023. Image: Engine 1/Reproduction

The blind spot monitoring system is now also standard, as is descent control. There are also different driving modes: Normal and Econ (more economical), as well as a Sport mode in the Sport and Sport Touring versions.

Honda has not yet released the prices of the models, which should happen in the coming months. The most entry-level sixth-generation model of the CR-V, the EX, is expected to cross the $30,000 mark overseas.

