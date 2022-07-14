Hospitalized, Chiquinho Scarpa regrets absence from parties: “I’m losing”

Chiquinho Scarpa completed three months of hospitalization at Hospital Sírio Libânes, in São Paulo and showed that he is missing one of his passions: parties. The count talked to Portal O Fuxico and talked about his recovery.

“It’s a shame, I missed a lot of good stuff. Party in Marrakesh, two parties in London, weddings. I had never linked the name to the person: you are a ‘patient’, in which case, you have to be patient“, he said.

After at least six surgeries, Chiquinho still has problems with the healing of the surgical procedures.

“The dumbest thing in the world: a small ball of diverticulitis entered the bladder and caused a huge mess, I operated six times and had to open it, I had to do plastic surgery. So, the doctor said: ‘look, no more surgery’. I’m here with a little hole that is leaking liquid. Two sixes, five healed. I need to stop with this liquid to be discharged. If this stuff doesn’t stop running by next week, I’m going home. I put on a gauze myself, tape and that’s it”said.

“Zero bullet”

Recently, right after the surgeries, Chiquinho Scarpa reassured fans and celebrated his good health.

“I’m great, I get up, walk, do physical therapy with weights of two kilos. I took the opportunity to do all the exams, I did a check-up and I’m zero bullet“, he said.

And continued: “The doctors still can’t set the discharge because of the drains in my stomach. I was six [drenos], five were already out, and now I only have one. But you have to wait for them to heal and they have to close from the inside out. I’ll be home soon”he concluded.

