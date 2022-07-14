How caring for your gums and teeth affects your health, from Alzheimer’s to diabetes

Oral health goes far beyond the borders of the mouth, from the brain to the heart.

Your teeth and gums have a wide impact on your health – from your risk of Alzheimer’s disease to diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Crowded, misaligned, full of cavities and inflamed gums, our teeth are known for their imperfections. The modern human being is unique in terms of the level of painstaking daily interventions we need to make to ensure that our teeth and gums don’t get sick.

Far from being restricted to toothaches and inflamed gums, our oral health affects everything from our diet to our general well-being and the risk of death for other reasons.

This is because oral diseases are not always restricted to the mouth. A close relationship between oral health and some of the world’s most concerning diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes and Alzheimer’s, is being discovered, reiterating the mouth’s role as a mirror of health and disease and as a sentinel of our general well-being.

