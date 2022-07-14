How stressed plants can make their own aspirin | agribusiness

Plants have the ability to protect themselves from insects, drought and heat by producing salicylic acid, also known as aspirin. This is what an academic article published by the American website for scientific dissemination ScienceDaily reveals.

The study was done by researchers at the University of California (UC Riverside) and recently published in the journal Science Advances.

The discovery could help plants survive the stress of climate change.

The scientists carried out the study using the Arabidopsis species, but hope to replicate it in other types of plants, including grown for food.

“We would like to be able to use the knowledge gained to improve crop resistance,” said Jin-Zheng Wang, a plant geneticist and co-author of the study. “This will be crucial for our world’s food supply.”

Wheat plantation; scientists want to replicate the model in plants grown for food.

According to the study, environmental stresses result in the formation of reactive oxygen species (ROS), which are highly reactive chemicals formed from oxygen.

Without sunscreen on a sunny day, human skin, for example, produces substances that cause freckles and burns. The same is true in the plant world. And high levels of ROS in plants can be lethal.

As with many substances, the poison is in the quantity. At low levels, ROS play an important role in plant cells.

“At non-lethal levels, ROS are like an emergency call, allowing the production of protective hormones such as salicylic acid,” Wang said. “ROS are a double-edged sword.”

The research team found that heat, uninterrupted sun or drought causes the sugar-producing apparatus in plant cells to generate an early alarm molecule known as MEcPP.

In the future, researchers want to study more about MEcPP, which is also produced in organisms such as malarial bacteria and parasites. The accumulation of MEcPP in plants triggers the production of salicylic acid, which, in turn, initiates a chain of protective actions in cells.

“It’s like plants use a pain reliever, just like we do,” said Wilhelmina van de Ven, a plant biologist at UC Riverside and co-author of the study.

The acid protects the plants’ chloroplasts, which are the site of photosynthesis, a process of using light to convert water and carbon dioxide into sugars for energy.

“As salicylic acid helps plants withstand the stress of climate change, being able to increase the ability of plants to produce it represents a step forward in challenging the impacts of climate change on everyday life,” said Katayoon Dehesh, senior author of the article and renowned professor of molecular biochemistry.

“These impacts go beyond our diet. Plants clean our air by sequestering carbon dioxide, provide us with shade and provide habitat for various animals. The benefits of increasing their survival are exponential,” she said.

