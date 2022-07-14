How the CNS wants to overcome the underfunding of the SUS

In a new effort to think of an alternative model to the current shortage, researchers talk about taxing large fortunes and using oil wealth. They want to increase per capita spending on health, more than three times lower than in rich countries

What are the means to finance Public Health with dignity? This issue, whose importance grows as hopes of changing the country’s direction in 2023 increase (see our texts on the subject: 1 2 3), returned to mobilize the health movement last Monday (11/7). This time, the National Health Council (CNS) called for the debate. For more than an hour, characters such as Fernando Pigatto, president of the organ, and economist Francisco Funcia tried to find formulas capable of drawing the attention of society — and of a possible new government — to the importance of the discussion.

“Since Constitutional Amendment 95, we have been experiencing underfunding of the Public Health System”, recalled Fernando Pigatto, president of the CNS, right at the opening. He pointed out the causes: “we see the SUS getting beaten because there is a very explicit intention of privatization, for the benefit of those who want to do business with health”. And he stressed that such a strategy unfolds in many ways: “those who attacked the SUS today defend it, but with ‘changes’. These changes will lead to the same place: privatization.” How, however, to build an alternative?

Francisco Funcia, CNS consultant, presented a proposal made at the Brazilian Health Economics Association (ABrES). The first step is obvious: revoking the spending ceiling of Amendment 95, adopted in the Michel Temer government, shortly after the 2016 coup. “Health spending has a multiplier effect, it helps in the recovery of the economy,” he explained. And he defended that SUS financing policies have acyclic variables — that is, they move in the opposite direction of the economic cycle. When there are crises, the state cannot tighten its belts. need, on the contrary increase spending on health, both to meet the expanded needs of the population and to bring about the resumption of employment and production. .

Compared to developed countries, public spending on health in Brazil is very low, continued Funcia. According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the country has spent US$610 per capita in the sector (R$3,380), while rich nations exceed US$2,000. In addition to more resources, responsibility for them needs to be better distributed. The federal government should increase its investment to reverse the burden on states and municipalities. The project presented foresees a progressive increase in the percentage of GDP for public investments in health, which would lead, in the most optimistic scenario, to increase per capita investment to 1375 dollars – more than double that of today. To achieve this objective, Funcia suggests taxing large fortunes, expanding pre-salt resources for Health and, in times of crisis, issuing debt by the State, linked to expenditures with the so-called “multiplier effects”. .

Another alert from the economist: the transfer of funds to health should not decrease with the progressive improvement of the pandemic. This is because its impacts will still be felt by the health system, since a significant portion of the population will need care with diseases that were not offered in the face of the health emergency – in addition to the care of patients with sequelae of covid.

