“I felt a weight off my back when I found out I have ADHD” | Vent

personal collection Journalist Camila Lopes, 24, discusses the discovery of ADHD and what it was like to live without knowing she had the disorder; in Brazil, more than 2 million Brazilians have the diagnosis

“I discovered ADHD

[Transtorno do déficit de atenção com hiperatividade] to 24 years old. I was a very imaginative child, teenager and young adult, with thousands of daydreams, who managed to spend hours and hours disconnected from the outside world, since my concentration was completely turned to my waking dreams. To outsiders, I was simply an open-mouthed girl, staring at the wall for hours on end.

I also couldn’t concentrate on what people were saying to me even though I looked them in the eye and agreed. I didn’t understand many things that were common to others. I was slower. My mind felt ‘slow’, as many called me.

Join the iG Delas channel on Telegram and stay on top of all the news about the female universe!

However, I had ‘shake bombs’ when trying to concentrate. It was as if I had taken buckets of energy and the effect had ‘hit’. He left people talking to themselves and ran away. I needed to move some part of my body to focus.

I felt that I had a lot of differences from people who are not neurodivergent. I felt airy all the time, like my head was scrambled. I also believed that I didn’t belong, that I was less intelligent and incapable of participating in activities.

As a teenager, I even developed a nervous tic in my neck for trying to disguise the symptoms and getting very anxious. People thought I had a lot of breathing problems – and so did I – but later I discovered that it wasn’t just that: there was the anxiety of trying to concentrate because I was ashamed of the symptoms being noticed.

Then I started to live with my head down. She spoke softly, avoided being seen at all times. You know when you’re sure you know an answer the teacher asks? I would never raise my hand. Today I know that it is common for teenagers with ADHD to try to make themselves invisible.

I received a lot of nicknames, they imitated me and I was bullied very hard. I was always the last to leave tests and I didn’t understand very simple things. Even games or rules in activities needed to be explained a thousand times to me. I had traumas from taking the entrance exam and I was afraid of having responsibilities, because I thought I would destroy everything.

The characteristic of ADHD that accompanied me the most was daydreaming all the time. Walking down the street, looking at nothing, on the bus, at the gym… anywhere.

The other is feeling airy when I need to concentrate, answer simple questions, or think fast. I feel everything blur and my breath weighs down. It even caused me to lose a lot of money and important objects moving out of places while I was looking at these items! That was always scary. I feel like I cancel simple plans.

Not knowing what was going on, I was self-deprecating. Said she was slow, slow, dizzy and ‘damaged’. I was completely frustrated. I closed myself off in my world and believed I wasn’t worthy of being a part of or acting like other teenagers.

‘As soon as the professional gave me the diagnosis, I felt a weight lift off my back’





personal collection “I am a very happy, confident adult, full of friends who laugh with me at the mess; even when I remember adolescence, I see the glass as half full”, says Camila Lopes

I knew already in adolescence that there was an attention deficit disorder, but I was very afraid of not being that, of receiving any diagnosis and, therefore, considering myself just ‘damaged’.

When I was 18 years old I went to a psychologist and she referred me to a speech therapist who tested the speed of my reasoning. She said I was very backward for my age. I did 10 sessions with some tests and stopped. After six years I decided to go to therapy again. With many tests from the psychologist and the psychiatrist.

Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal on Telegram!

As soon as the professional gave me the diagnosis, I felt a weight leave my back, tears in my eyes and I smiled. A lot of people don’t understand, but I could understand that what I have is common and that there are methods to improve. I’m not the misfit. It was okay. That’s why I say that I celebrated my diagnosis and many people don’t understand, but he took that weight off of me, he gave me belonging.

I looked at her and thanked her for taking care of me and bringing me this discovery. I was very grateful, very happy indeed. Samira, my psychologist, was very careful and sensitive in telling me that the tests pointed out the very impaired attention points, but I didn’t even care. At the time I said that we would find ways to improve. From there, from that hypothesis that I would hand over a few days later to the psychiatrist, my life changed.

Having the diagnosis was very important. I was able to understand every characteristic of mine and embrace them. Today I seek to improve them, but I no longer condemn them. They are part of me and I will solve obstacles. Currently, I follow up with therapy and psychiatrist. I still don’t take medication, but soon I will ask the doctor to analyze a medication for ADHD.

‘ADHD still gets in my way, but that’s me’

I certainly had many obstacles that were brought on by the agitation and inattention that the disorder causes me, but I also had many positive points.

I was bullied a lot and hid from the world. I looked down all the time for fear of being seen and spoke very quietly until my sophomore year of high school. I felt very guilty about being who I am and I panicked a lot. But I don’t even think about it anymore.

Today, I keep in mind that everything I went through taught me a very important life lesson, very enriching that only time is able to elucidate, you know? I’m a very happy, confident adult, full of friends who laugh along with me at the mess – and even when I remember adolescence, I see the glass as half full.

I went through difficulties, but I lived several playful and incredible worlds in my mind. I saw the world differently and was more empathetic because I knew what it was like to feel smaller.

I no longer feel ashamed when symptoms are noticed. I focus on my evolution and I feel part of a whole, I don’t move anymore for fear of being analyzed. When I’m asked and questioned how I can be so scattered, I naturally say that I have attention deficit and that’s okay.

Of course, I’m not romanticizing ADHD at all. This is my extremely privileged experience. I believe that I went through these difficult times to be able not only to listen, but to hear; not only to see, but to see; not just interpret, but understand.

ADHD still bothers me. It still makes me walk inattentive, procrastinate, get distracted by everything, live daydreams, lose valuables and money, look at what I have to do and forget several times in a few minutes. But this is me. I cannot condemn myself. I try to look at what I’ve learned and think, ‘What do I do about it?’

I would like people to know that empathy is needed. It is necessary to understand that some people have more or less difficulties or need more or less time. We are different, but we are not abnormal. We’re capable of the same things, we’re just going to learn them or do them with a little more methods to focus on, but they won’t always work.

I mean for those who believe they have the disorder that, if they are able to seek treatment and diagnosis, go for it. It’s a giant relief and we need follow-up to a lighter life.”