IBGE publishes a decade of information on the health of schoolchildren

This disclosure brings an unprecedented comparative analysis of the four editions of PeNSE (2009, 2012, 2015 and 2019). To make this possible, the IBGE implemented methodological strategies that allowed the combination of data from the four editions of the survey.

From 2009 to 2019, the number of students dissatisfied with their own bodies grew: the proportion of those who considered themselves fat or very fat went from 17.5% to 23.2%, while that of those who considered themselves thin or very thin was 21. .9% to 28.6%.

The percentage of schoolchildren who suffered physical aggression by an adult in the family increased: from 9.4% in 2009 to 11.6% in 2012 and 16.0% in 2015.

The percentage of students who missed at least one day of school because they did not feel safe on the way or at school doubled: from 8.6% in 2009 to 17.3% in 2019.

The percentage of schoolchildren who have already had sexual intercourse went from 27.9% in 2009 to 28.5% in 2019. However, for boys, the proportion dropped from 40.2% to 34.6% in the period, while for for girls, the proportion increased from 16.9% to 22.6%.

From 2009 to 2019, the percentage of schoolchildren who used a condom in the last sexual intercourse dropped from 72.5% to 59%. Among girls, the drop was from 69.1% to 53.5% and, among boys, from 74.1% to 62.8%.

The proportion of students who smoked cigarettes, at least on one or two days, in the 30 days before the survey dropped from 16.8% in 2009 to 13.1% in 2019.

Alcohol experimentation grew from 52.9% in 2012 to 63.2% in 2019. This increase was more intense among girls, who went from 55% in 2012 to 67.4% in 2019. For boys, the indicator went from 50.4% in 2012 to 58.8% in 2019.

Experimentation or exposure to drug use rose from 8.2% in 2009 to 12.1% in 2019.

From 2009 to 2019, the percentage of students with mothers with no education or with incomplete primary education dropped from 25.6% to 15.2%.

In the same period, the proportion of students whose mothers had higher education rose: from 16% to 23.5%.

While 98.2% of the adolescents in the private network had a sink that could be used and with soap in their schools, only 63.7% of the adolescents in the public schools had it.

Application of PeNSE at school in Amapá in 2015. Survey is answered by students directly on the collection device.



A decade of research on adolescent health and trends. This is what IBGE discloses today in the experimental study of the National School Health Survey (PeNSE): comparable indicators for students in the 9th year of elementary school.

PeNSE provides information on food, physical activity, cigarettes, alcohol, other drugs, situations at home and at school, mental health, sexual and reproductive health, hygiene and oral health, safety, use of health services, general characteristics of students, characteristics of the school environment, among others. The research is carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the support of the Ministry of Education.

The publication brings an unprecedented analysis of the four editions of PeNSE (2009, 2012, 2015 and 2019). “In this decade, innovations and modifications were incorporated that made a direct comparison impossible. To carry out the analysis, in addition to the traditional temporal comparison between points in the series, new methodological strategies were applied, such as the harmonization of variables, stacking of bases and logistic regression”, explains Marco Andreazzi, research manager.

The study shows the tendency of occurrence of certain themes. There is also a graphic representation of the odds ratios between the capitals, using São Paulo as a reference for the distribution calculations.

Between 2009 and 2019, the number of students with internet access at home increases by 76.8%

The number of students with internet access at home increased by 76.8% in 10 years. In 2009, 52.9% of students in the 9th year of elementary school had internet where they lived, against 93.6% in 2019.

“During this period, the internet became an important strategic tool in terms of involvement and dissemination of information, including in schools”, says Marco Andreazzi, research manager. However, when analyzing the results in the capitals, regional inequality appears: the North and Northeast have the lowest rates, found in Teresina, São Luís and Macapá. In Vitória, Florianópolis and Curitiba, the research showed the greatest results.

Maternal education increases

The lower the education of the students’ mothers, the worse the health status of the children and the greater the risk of mortality and the chance of poverty. From 2009 to 2019, the chance of 9th grade students having mothers without education or with incomplete elementary education dropped by 48%, the prevalence of this indicator goes from 25.6% (2009) to 15.2% (2019). Among students from private schools, this rate was already very low in 2009 (5.1%) and dropped to 4.3% in 2019. Among young people from public schools, the percentage dropped from 31% to 19.5%.

The index regarding mothers with higher education went from 16% to 23.5% in the period, a percentage increase of 47.3%. The growth in public schools was 5.1 pp, against 3.6 pp in private schools.

“Although women’s higher education does not mean a salary income equal to that of men, higher education reduces the proportion of teenage pregnancies, maternal mortality, and the level of poverty. As women’s working conditions improve, their children’s chance of good health increases”, Andreazzi develops.

Dissatisfaction with body image increases in both thin and overweight

PeNSE also demonstrates that dissatisfaction with their own body image has increased among students in the 9th year of Elementary School. In 2009, 17.5% of students complained of being fat or very fat, a number that jumped to 23.2% in 2019. Those who considered themselves thin or very thin were 21.9% and increased to 28.6%.

Among students who assessed themselves as fat and very fat, there was a widespread increase between public and private schools and boys and girls, with women (28.6%) and private schools (25.5%) maintaining the highest rates.

Teens continue to experiment, but recent cigarette consumption has been falling

The study showed that the experimentation or initiation of tobacco exposure through cigarettes by adolescents in the 9th grade of the capitals did not show a statistically significant difference between the 2009 and 2019 editions, despite the slight drop from 22.9% to 21.0 %. However, the precocity of exposure, at the age of less than 14 years, fell from 16.8% in 2009 to 13.1% in 2019. The capitals Salvador (0.60), Rio de Janeiro (0.63) and Aracaju (0.71) had the lowest odds of early exposure to cigarettes.

“It is also important to know when this exposure took place and we had a slight drop in this indicator, which went from 16.8% in 2009 to 13.1% in 2019. In other words, adolescents are exposing themselves less early, which is positive”, emphasizes Andreazzi.

For recent cigarette consumption, at least in one or two days, in the 30 days before the survey, there was a downward trend, accumulating a 15.3% reduction in the chance of consumption in the period.

Alcohol consumption increases, especially among girls

Alcohol experimentation grew from 52.9% in 2012 to 63.2% in 2019. This increase was more intense among girls, who went from 55% in 2012 to 67.4% in 2019. For boys, the indicator went from 50.4% in 2012 to 58.8% in 2019. Due to changes in the wording of the question, the 2009 data were not compared.

The odds ratio of getting drunk at some point in life showed a growing trend of 2.4% per year, accumulating 27% in the period from 2009 to 2019. Boys from public schools tended to be stable, while those from private schools showed decrease of 2.6% per year. Girls, on the other hand, had growth in both schools, with more intensity in the public network, where the chance increased by 4.5% per year.

Drug experimentation grows before the age of 14

Experimentation or exposure to drug use grew in ten years, going from 8.2% in 2009 to 12.1% in 2019. The growth trend observed through the odds ratio was 55% in the period, being 4, 5% per year.

The increase in drug exposure among girls was much higher than among boys, who even showed a reduction in the odds ratio of experimenting with illicit drugs in private schools (-30.4%). The greatest increase in the chances of experimenting with illicit drugs occurred among school girls from the public network, who doubled the chances of experimenting, reaching 107.4% of variation in the period.

Regarding the precocity of this exposure, that is, before completing 14 years of age, the percentage increased from 3.4% in 2009 to 5.8% in 2019. A trend of growth in the chances of exposure was identified, with a high of 87.5% in the period. “This trend is decreasing for boys from private schools and increasing for boys from public schools and girls from both networks, reaching a significant increase of 164.6% among girls from public schools in ten years”, adds the manager.

The recent consumption of illicit drugs, among those who had used drugs at some point in their lives, remained stable between 2012 (48.2%) and 2015 (46.4%), and fell in 2019 (33.3%).

In ten years, the percentage of students who missed classes due to safety issues doubled

In the last ten years, the percentage of 9th grade students in the capitals who missed at least one day of school because they did not feel safe on the way or at school doubled, from 8.6% in 2009 to 17.3% in 2019.

From 2009 to 2015, the percentage of schoolchildren assaulted by adults in the family increased

The percentage of schoolchildren who suffered physical aggression by an adult in the family increased progressively in the period, from 9.4% in 2009 to 11.6% in 2012 and 16.0% in 2015. The capitals with the highest percentages of students who suffered this type of aggression, in 2015, were Cuiabá and São Paulo, whose percentages were 18.1% and 18.0%, respectively.

In 2019, there was a change in the question, with the separation into two groups of aggressors and change of the reference period to 12 months prior to the survey. The number of episodes of aggression was also investigated. Thus, in 2019, 27.5% of the students suffered some physical aggression whose aggressor was the father, mother or guardian and 16.3% of the students suffered aggression by other people. The cases of recurrent aggression (6 or more times in the period) accounted for 4.2% of the students, being the aggressor father, mother or guardian, and 2.6%, being other people.

Sexual initiation increases among girls, but condom use drops

The sexual initiation indicator has been stable over the years, but with different behaviors by sex and school system. For boys, the trend is down, reaching a decrease of 5.8% per year in the chance of initiation, accumulating in the period a variation of 45.2% for boys in public schools. The chance of girls initiating sexual life increased by around 4.0% each year, with a variation of around 41.0% in the 2009-2019 period for girls from both networks.

The percentage of 9th grade students in the capitals who had already had sexual intercourse went from 27.9% in 2009 to 28.5% in 2019. “Throughout the entire grade, boys have a higher rate of sexual initiation; however, the rate of sexual initiation for girls between 2009 and 2019 increased from 16.9% to 22.6%, while that for boys fell from 40.2% to 34.6%”, highlights Andreazzi.

Condom use in the last intercourse, among students who have already had sexual intercourse, showed a downward trend, whose chance of use had a decrease of 7.0% per year between 2009 and 2019 and 51.3% in the accumulated in 10 years.

In the capitals, the percentage of schoolchildren who used a condom in the last sexual intercourse dropped from 72.5% to 59% from 2009 to 2019. Among girls, it went from 69.1% to 53.5% and, among boys, from 74.1% to 62.8%.

Less than 2/3 of public school students have facilities to wash their hands in schools

While almost all adolescents in the private network (98.2%) were in schools that offered the structure so they could wash their hands, in public schools it was 63.7%.

“Washing your hands was one of the most advocated issues in the pandemic and perhaps the most successful. The availability of structure should be 100% and not even close to that in public schools”, evaluates the manager.