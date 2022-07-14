Ibovespa closes down 0.40% after stronger US inflation; dollar drops 0.6%, but above R$5.40

The Ibovespa closed down 0.40% this Wednesday (13), at 97,881 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock market fluctuated during most of the day, but ended up, in the last hour of the trading session, establishing itself in negative territory.

In part, the fall of benchmark The Brazilian market followed that seen in New York: Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell, respectively, 0.67%, 0.45% and 0.15%.

In the United States, the consumer price index (CPI) came in better-than-expected in June, up 1.3% month-on-month, down from 1.1% in consensus.

“The fact that Nasdaq is a little better than other US indices is due, in part, to the flattening of the yield curve there in the long term,” says Jennie Li, equity strategist at XP. “The CPI brought a general rise in prices and raised the stakes that the Federal Reserve will have to raise rates more aggressively.”

The market’s perception, after the data, is that at the next meeting the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will bring a rise of 75 basis points, at least. O treasury yield for two years advanced 8.7 basis points to 3.13%.

A more aggressive rally in the short term, however, tends to mean that the fed funds will not stay at high levels for a long period of time – the treasury for ten years saw its rate drop 4.5 points to 2.913%. This benefits technology companies, which have a good part of their valuations anchored in the future.

Gustavo Cruz, strategist at RB Investimentos, highlights that despite the CPI having been above the consensus, the Beige Book brought directors from the Federal Reserve signaling a drop in economic activity and demand.

“There is a tug of war. Part of the market thinks the Fed will have to raise interest rates more, and when that part becomes dominant, the stock market goes down and the dollar strengthens. When the other that understands that such high increases will not be necessary has more arguments, the stock market advances and the dollar weakens”, points out Cruz.

The day was also of little oscillation when it comes to risk aversion. The DXY, which measures the performance of the dollar against other currencies, dropped just 0.07%, to 107.99 points. The American currency tends to be sought after as a safe haven in times of greater tension.

Against the real, the commercial dollar dropped 0.61%, to R$5.405 in purchases and R$5.406 in sales.

The Brazilian yield curve, in turn, followed the American one. “Our curve reacts to the movement outside. Data that suggest a high rate plus interest there also make the curve here signal that it will stay high for longer,” says Cruz.

The DIs for 2023 and 2025 had their yields rising, respectively, by three and two basis points, to 13.88% and 13.07%. DIs for 2027 saw their yields fall seven points to 12.87%. The contracts for 2029 and 2023, finally, saw their rates drop, both by eight points, to 13% and 13.07%.

Among the Ibovespa’s biggest rises, Light’s common shares ([ativo=LIGHT3]), which increased 11.72%.

“The news that the company is recruiting Otavio Lopes, who was previously part of Equatorial and who has already participated in Light’s own board, as its new CEO encouraged investors”, explained Vitorio Galindo, investment analyst at Quantzed. “It’s a well-respected name in the market.”

In addition to Light, Ambev’s shares (ABEV3) also soared, up 5.66%, after JPMorgan raised the company’s recommendation.

On the other hand, among the lows, were the ON shares of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), down 5.55%, following the recent decline in oil.

The ON of Qualicorp (QUAL3) and Rede D’Or (RDOR3) closed the biggest drops, with minus 4.40% and 4.31%, followed by the units of SulAmérica (SULA11), with minus 3.56%. According to comments from Credit Suisse, the nursing floor, approved yesterday by the Chamber of Deputies, could negatively impact these companies.

