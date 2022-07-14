Ibovespa falls, amid a decline of almost 5% in Vale shares (VALE3)

Marketplace

IBC-Br and Paulo Guedes in focus | US inflation worries

O Ibovespa operates down 1.172% this Thursday (14), at 96,224 points, around 10:35 am, driven by the devaluation of shares in Vale (VALE3) and Petrobras (PETR4).

THE Ibovespa movement takes place amid discussions about the possibility of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve and how the entity will conduct interest rates in the US, after the release of record inflation data yesterday (13).

THE Ibovespa quote is in line with the main European and North American stock exchanges. The S&P 500 is down 1.78%, while the Nasdaq is down 1.68%.

On the negative end, the Ibovespa value is pulled down by the 5.8% drop in Vale’s shares and by the 2.48% devaluation of Petrobras’ shares.

Vale falls amid the drop in the price of iron ore, which reached an eight-month low, quoted below US$ 100 a ton. Oil companies, on the other hand, are moving with the drop in oil prices, amid escalating fears of a global recession.

Among the main bearish highlights of the Ibovespa today is PetroRio (PRIO3), which drops 5.14%. CSN shares (CSNA3) fell 4.25%.

Among the main positive highlights today is the 3.40% rise in BB Seguridade shares (BBSE3). Raia Drogasil (RADL3) shares increased 1.11%, while Taesa (TAEE11) rose 0.90%.

Ambev (ABEV3) is also among the highest highs of the session, with an appreciation of 0.76%.

News that moves the Ibovespa today

Iron ore falls and Vale shares fall sharply

EDP ​​has a 3.0% increase in the volume of energy distributed

Cyrela’s net sales increase by 24% between the first and second quarters of 2022

In the morning, the price of iron ore reached an eight-month low, quoted at less than US$ 100 a ton, amid the adverse scenario in China and fears of depressed demand in the short term.

Afterwards, around 11 am, the iron ore price in Singapore it reached US$ 106, while the shares of Vale had a strong fall of 4.87%, directly impacting the fall of the Ibovespa.

One of the reasons for this market fear is that several steel mills in China ended up shutting down their production or are undergoing maintenance, in order to minimize the impacts of low demand, to the detriment of higher inventories.

According to Daniel Hynes, senior commodities strategist at ANZ, “iron ore prices remain vulnerable to short-term downside risk”. He adds that “weaker steel demand from the construction sector in China is a major drag on the price of iron ore”.

EDP ​​has a 3.0% increase in the volume of energy distributed

On the Ibovespa investors’ radar is EDP, which announced its operational preview for the second quarter of 2022, showing a 3.0% growth in the volume of energy distributed compared to 1Q22.

At EDP São Paulo this increase was 2.2%, while at EDP Espírito Santo there was an increase of 4.3% in the volume of energy in the comparison between the quarters.

In the first half of 2022, the volume of energy distributed by EDP grew by 2.4%, of which 1.5% at EDP SP and 3.8% at EDP ES.

Cyrela’s net sales increase by 24% between the first and second quarters of 2022

The sum of Cyrela’s contracted net sales in the second quarter of 2022 was BRL 1.622 billion, an increase of 4% compared to the same period in 2021.

The amount is also 24% higher than that accumulated in 1Q22, according to information from the operational previews released by the company.

In the second quarter of this year, Cyrela launched 13 projects, representing a total volume of R$ 2.326 billion, 21% higher than in the second quarter of last year, when it was R$ 1.929 billion.

Biggest rises on the Ibovespa

At around 10:35 am, the 5 biggest rises on the Ibovespa were:

BBSE3: +3.40%

RADL3: +1.11%

TAEE11: +0.90%

EGIE3: +0.87%

ABEV3: +0.76%

Biggest drops on the Ibovespa

At around 10:35 am, the biggest drops in the Ibovespa were:

PRIO3: -5.14%

CSNA3: -4.25%

GGBR4: -4.17%

GOAU4: -4.24%

VALE3: -3.94%

Last Ibovespa quote

O Ibovespa ended the session this Wednesday (13) down 0.40%, at 97,881 points.