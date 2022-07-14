“If you forgive the Joventino…”

In the last chapters in wetland, the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) was very upset with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa). The last time he was at Juma’s (Alanis Guillen) tapera, the guardian had a disagreement with his grandson. To forgive him, he will impose a condition on the daughter of Maria Marruá (Juliana Paes).

Jove photographed Velho do Rio to show it to José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira). He even lied that he deleted the image, which will make the guardian very upset with his grandson. Now, however, he goes to the place, where he will talk about it with Juma. The being will explain that he is disappointed in Jove, but not in the girl.

Juma will try to explain himself, but the Old Man will make a revelation to the girl. “Your love, in a little while, will be even greater… You are expecting his child”, he will say. “I’m going to be a mother, Old Man?”, asks the young woman. “Go. And I came here to ask you something, Juma Marruá”, replies the guardian.

The girl is very happy. “If you forgive Joventino, I’ll do whatever you want!”, exclaims Juma. However, she is faced with a request from the Old Man. “He is forgiven, but on one condition: this child has to be born in my hands!”, the mystical being will ask Maria Marruá’s daughter.