Iman Vellani tells what was his reaction to the big reveal of the series

It took everyone by surprise!

the end of Ms. Marvel brought a major revelation about the heroine. At the conclusion of the episode, we learn that there is a mutation in her genes, suggesting that she is the first mutant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, Iman Vellanithe character’s interpreter, told her reaction to discovering this news.

The big reveal that Kamala would be a mutant in the MCU was a big secret behind the scenes of the series. So much so that only Vellani received the script with this information.

“They sent to me, and only to me, the draft [do episódio final]and I immediately freaked out,” said Vellani in an interview with the Marvel website. “I emailed Kevin Feige all in caps lock. I was like, are you really doing this? Are you sure? I’m so honored! I was yelling at him through email. I was freaking out. That’s the biggest thing in the world, and the fact that it’s happening on our show is crazy.”

The actress was so excited that the scene had to be reshot several times. As Matt LintzBruno, and Yasmeen FletcherNakia, they say, Iman Vellani simply laughed and went out of character to celebrate the news.

“It took a long time to film this scene because every time Matt said the word [mutação] I started to giggle,” confesses Velani. “I think we got the scene. The one you see in the episode is one of two takes that we managed to get a little more serious about. It was very, very, very difficult. I think we have a lot of footage with me just getting out of character because I was so excited about it.”

While we wait to find out what’s next on Ms. Marvel in the MCU, Iman already recognizes the experience as something incredible:

“It makes me so excited, I can barely put it into words. I feel very, very honoured, very, very lucky.”

The sentiment is shared by Bisha K. Ali, the series’ head writer.

“I feel very excited as a viewer of the show. The teenage Bisha fan girl in me is like, ‘I can’t believe it!’,” said. “And the fact that this is Kamala—is Is it over there. It’s like her biggest dream [ganhar poderes] come true on our show, but then we just gave a little more than her dream. It’s amazing. I’m very happy.”

What did you think of the reveal in the series?

Ms. Marvel is complete on Disney+.

