In a bikini, Jade Picon shows off her healed belly on the beach

Ex-BBB Jade Picon gives close-up on her cracked tummy when she appears only in a bikini on a day off at the beach

The ex-BBB Jade Picon (20) raised the temperature of social networks by showing his day off at the beach. The muse appeared dazzling wearing a stylish red bikini to renew her tan outdoors.

The muse is living in Rio de Janeiro for the beginning of the production of the soap opera Crossing, in which she will make her debut as a soap opera actress. In the new photos, Jade Picon showed her impeccable curves and her healed tummy as she took great care in the poses in her moment of relaxation.

In the comments, fans praised the beauty of the brunette. “what goddess”, said one follower. “What a body ladies and gentlemen,” said another. “It’s too beautiful”, commented another.

In recent days, Jade Picon explained the reason for his disappearance from social networks. “I know I’m a little missing, but it’s because I’m dedicating myself 100% to this new phase of my life“, said the digital influencer, and added: “I promise I’ll make it all worthwhile and I love that you guys understand and support me”.

Jade Picon receives praise from Humbero Martins

Actor Humberto Martins (61) praised Jade Picon (20) in an interview with a podcast. The actor will play the father of the character played by Jade Picon in Rede Globo’s new 9 pm soap opera, Travessia, which will replace Pantanal.

“We’ve done individual work together and she’s good. She’s got talent, she’s smart. She can! It is not for nothing that it was chosen, nobody would make a choice that would leave an embarrassing situation for the person and not for the company, for the project. They saw potential in her.”commented Humberto on the podcast Papagaio Falante by comedian Sérgio Mallandro (66).