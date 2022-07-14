In addition to the ‘bolada’, six other bets by Dourados took the Mega prize

The Mega-Sena prize of R$ 27,485,274.00 was for a simple bet made with seven numbers in a Lotérica de Dourados, according to information from the CEF (Caixa Econômica Federal).





The ticket was registered at Lotérica Zebrinha, in the city’s mall.





In addition to the main prize, six other bets made in the municipality were winners.





One of them on the corner will receive R$ 224,620.56. Another five matched four numbers each and won a prize of R$911.60.





The 2,500 Mega-Sena draw was held last night (7/13), at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo (SP). The numbers were 5-16-25-32-39-55.





The next contest will be on Saturday (7/17) and the estimated prize is R$ 3 million.



