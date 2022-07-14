In Brasilia, Lula aligns speech with parliamentarians and expands allied base

Former president advised that the pre-candidates do not react to the provocations of opponents and reinforced that Congress needs to govern together with him in an eventual victory.

ALOISIO MAURICIO/FOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Lula received a visit from parliamentarians who were not part of his allied base, but who are now together in the political campaign



the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and pre-candidate for the presidency of the Republic met with allied parliamentarians to align his campaign speech with the Congress. In a closed meeting, the former president advised the pre-candidates not to react to the provocations of opponents and reinforced that Congress needs to govern together with him in an eventual victory in the election. “Lula’s request was for us to jump right into the campaign. He wants to be with the candidates in the States. He guided that Congress needs to be strengthened,” said one of the parliamentarians present at the meeting.

The former president also received a visit from parliamentarians who were not part of his allied base, but who are now together in the political campaign. This is the case of federal deputy Neri Geller (PP-MT) who was Minister of Agriculture in the government of Dilma Rousseff and then allied with the president Jair Bolsonaro. In a meeting this Tuesday, 12, he sealed the PT’s support to run for a seat in the Senate for Mato Grosso. Senator Carlos Fávaro, who allied with President Bolsonaro in the Senate, will be Lula’s campaign coordinator in Mato Grosso. Senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD-MG), who was quoted to be the leader of the Bolsonaro government in the Senate earlier this year, was also present at the meeting.

In the analysis of Senator Paulo Paim (PT-RS), Lula is doing well in the campaign and in the polls and this influences the arrival of other allies. On Tuesday, Lula participated in the public act “Vamos Juntos por DF e pelo Brasil” alongside his vice-presidential candidate, Geraldo Alckmin, and the PT militancy. On that occasion, Lula launched his pre-candidates in the Federal District. Among them, district deputy Leandro Grass, who is the pre-candidate for governor in Brasília. The former president has lunch this Wednesday with the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and other senators. After lunch, Lula meets with local artists from the Federal District.