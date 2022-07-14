In Cruzeiro’s sights, Ricardo Goulart maintains shape while defining the future

photo: Reproduction/Instagram Ricardo Goulart refines his fitness at the gym: Cruzeiro a possibility Midfielder Ricardo Goulart is without a team after terminating his contract with Santos. Now, as he showed on his social networks, the 31-year-old athlete works to maintain his physical shape while looking for a new club on the market.

One of the possibilities for the player is his return to Cruzeiro, a club for which he had a very prominent passage between 2013 and 2015, winning two Brazilian Championships, in 2013 and 2014, and a Mineiro Championship.

Goulart was hired by Santos in January this year and says goodbye after 30 matches, four goals and three assists. At the club, the player arrived with great expectations and took on the famous number 10 shirt of Peixe, however, he frustrated the fans.

Goulart’s last goal was on March 19, in a 3-2 victory over gua Santa, in the last round of the State Championship. Since then, there have been 19 matches without breaking the net.

The drop in performance coincides precisely with the period in which Fabin Bustos coached Santos. With the Argentine commander on the bench, the midfielder lost a lot of space. In the club’s last six games of the season, for example, he has only spent 20 minutes on the pitch.

Now, therefore, Ricardo Goulart is free on the market. Throughout his career, the midfielder has also played for Internacional, Gois, Cruzeiro, Palmeiras and Guangzhou Evergrande, from China.