Influencer who caught Bosa Rosa was accused of earning an allowance for dating

Gabriela Versiani, the digital influencer that I confirm to have stayed with Bianca Andrade, Boca Rosa, has already had relationships with other famous people. At the time she dated MC Kevinho, for example, she was even accused of receiving an allowance to be the singer, but called the claim “absurd”.

In addition to the funk singer, Versiani has also dated DJ Bárbara Labres and was seen kissing surfer Gabriel Medina at the Rio de Janeiro Carnival Champions Parades. Learn more about the influencer:

More than 4 million followers

Followed by 4.2 million people on Instagram and 1.7 million on TikTok, Gabriela Versiani was born in Minas Gerais, is 23 years old and has a degree in advertising.

In addition to sharing with her followers her travel tips, style, and achievements such as the Jaguar F-Pace, a luxury car she bought last year, she launched Versiani Swim, her own brand of bikinis, in March.

In an interview with Vogue in April 2021, Versiani commented on her dream of being an actress. “I’m dying for this pandemic to be over soon so I can get back to the theater and chase it,” she said.

relationships

Versiani’s relationship with Kevinho lasted just over 2 years. On special dates, the couple boasted in gifts. While Versiani has already won a bag of R$ 10,000, the singer took a sneaker of the same value.

At the beginning of the relationship, he was afraid to flirt with the influencer because he didn’t know if she liked being with men. Before dating Kevinho, Versiani, who is bisexual, dated DJ Bárbara Labres.

At this year’s carnival, during the Champions’ Parades in Rio de Janeiro, she was seen kissing with Gabriel Medina in one of the boxes at Marquês de Sapucaí.

Kevinho and Gabriela Versiani Image: PLAYBACK/INSTAGRAM

“Allowance” to date Kevinho

The couple had a brief breakup in early 2021. At the time, there was a rumor that Versiani would receive an allowance to date the singer.

To Vogue, she commented on the story. “I find this statement so absurd that I’ve never even talked about it, but I don’t want to have to read this kind of thing anymore that totally hurts a woman’s ability”.